Why Dunkin's Expansion Into China And India Was A Total Failure

As the iconic slogan goes: America runs on Dunkin'. Founded in 1948 by Bill Rosenberg as Open Kettle, the coffee behemoth is practically synonymous with the fast-paced, caffeine-fueled American lifestyle. The company boasts over 9,500 locations in the United States, with only seven states without a single Dunkin' location. While the company is heavily associated with the New England region, surprisingly, the state with the most Dunkin' locations isn't Massachusetts, but rather New York, which has over 1,000 cafés. Globally, you can get your Dunkin' coffee and donut fix in 38 global markets, but not all countries embrace the brand with the same enthusiasm as the U.S.

Advertisement

When Dunkin' brought its signature pink-and-orange branding overseas to China and India, the company found that the average consumer didn't quite resonate with donuts for breakfast. To counteract this, Dunkin' implemented some small menu changes to help regionalize its menu to the unique tastes and palates of these nations. This included a number of donuts you can't find in the United States, such as Choco Mandarin in India and Pork Floss n China. Despite these regional changes, the company's expansions into those two countries ultimately fell short of expectations.