The US State With The Most Dunkin' Locations Isn't Massachusetts
When you think of Dunkin', you can't help but be reminded of the warm aroma of freshly brewed coffee and the sweetness of baked goods wafting through the air as you step inside. For many, it's more than a coffee shop; its a cherished part of New England culture. With Massachusetts as Dunkin's longtime home base, it's easy to assume that the state must have the most locations. But here's a surprise: New York holds that title.
That's right — as of this writing, the Big Apple has taken the lead with 1,436 Dunkin' stores, meaning there's one location for about every 13,557 people. Whether it's commuters rushing through Penn Station or locals grabbing an iced coffee on the way to the park, New Yorkers run on Dunkin' — literally. New York has always been a coffee town — just think about the iconic Central Perk from the "Friends," which showcased how deeply coffee culture is woven into city life. It makes sense that Dunkin' has found such a stronghold here. In a city that never sleeps, coffee isn't just a drink; it's a lifestyle.
Of course, Massachusetts still clings tightly to its Dunkin' pride, coming in second with 1,040 locations. And for good measure, Florida takes third place with 911 stores, proving that Dunkin' has gone far beyond the Northeast.
From Quincy to global icon
Sure, New York may have claimed the crown, but it all began in Quincy, Massachusetts. That's where the first Dunkin' location opened up as Open Kettle, before switching to Dunkin' Donuts in 1950. And now, just like your favorite pop star who drops their last name — think Beyoncé or Cher — it's simply Dunkin'!
Some traditions haven't changed, though. The Weymouth, Massachusetts store is still one of the busiest locations in the world and one of the few that makes donuts fresh on-site every day. This bustling hub showcases how Dunkin' has retained its humble origins amidst massive growth. Today, Dunkin' is the largest coffee and donut brand in the U.S., with over 13,200 shops around the globe. No matter if you're picking up a box of Munchkins in Manhattan or grabbing a cold brew on the Massachusetts coast, Dunkin' has become a staple everywhere. So while New York may now lead in locations, Dunkin's heart will always have a special place in New England.