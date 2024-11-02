The US State With The Most Dunkin' Locations Isn't Massachusetts

When you think of Dunkin', you can't help but be reminded of the warm aroma of freshly brewed coffee and the sweetness of baked goods wafting through the air as you step inside. For many, it's more than a coffee shop; its a cherished part of New England culture. With Massachusetts as Dunkin's longtime home base, it's easy to assume that the state must have the most locations. But here's a surprise: New York holds that title.

Advertisement

That's right — as of this writing, the Big Apple has taken the lead with 1,436 Dunkin' stores, meaning there's one location for about every 13,557 people. Whether it's commuters rushing through Penn Station or locals grabbing an iced coffee on the way to the park, New Yorkers run on Dunkin' — literally. New York has always been a coffee town — just think about the iconic Central Perk from the "Friends," which showcased how deeply coffee culture is woven into city life. It makes sense that Dunkin' has found such a stronghold here. In a city that never sleeps, coffee isn't just a drink; it's a lifestyle.

Of course, Massachusetts still clings tightly to its Dunkin' pride, coming in second with 1,040 locations. And for good measure, Florida takes third place with 911 stores, proving that Dunkin' has gone far beyond the Northeast.

Advertisement