The Best Salad Greens To Toss With Italian Dressing

A good dressing ties a salad's ingredients together. Whether thick and creamy or smooth and silky, it coats the greens and toppings, ensuring all components mix cohesively together. Of course, to make a great salad, the dressing is only as good as the greens it's paired with. To learn the best greens to eat with Italian dressing, we went to an expert.

The tangy dressing is a fixture at plenty of restaurants, and store-bought Italian salad dressings are to be found stocked in a number of fridges. The blend of vinegar or lemon juice, olive oil, and herbs complements a variety of greens, according to Megan McCarthy, the Edible Garden Chef at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. "Use mixed greens (both mild and bitter) or spinach," she recommends. As the founder of Healthy Eating 101 and a Have a Plant Ambassador for The Foundation for Fresh Produce, McCarthy's promotion of fruit and veggie consumption gives her firsthand knowledge on the flavor profiles that pair well with the dressing.

"Italian dressing's tangy, herby flavors complement the natural sweetness and earthiness of these greens," she says. A bag of mixed greens may consist of leaves like romaine lettuce, frisée, mizuna, and radicchio, among other types of greens that are perfect for salads. Overall, the flavor is gentle and earthy, perfectly befitting for acidic Italian dressing. The draw of the dressing is its bright, slightly sweet taste. In order to fully experience the refreshing flavor, Italian dressing should be paired with greens that won't overshadow it.

