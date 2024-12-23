The Easy Method To Substitute Milk In Homemade Ice Cream, According To An Expert

There are many surprisingly simple methods to making homemade ice cream out there and almost all of them call for some sort of combination of fat, sugar, water, and protein. And for a lot of us, the intense inspiration for home-churned ice cream hits the hardest when we're out of milk (or hoarding it for that life-giving cup of coffee in the morning). We spoke to Tyler Malek, the co-founder and head ice cream maker of popular Pacific Northwest creamery Salt & Straw to get his expert advice on how to replace milk when making ice cream at home.

According to Malek, it's all about striking that perfect balance. "The best thing to do is calculate the ideal ratios of fat, sugar, water, and protein and mimic it with whatever aggregate of dairy products you choose to use," he said. "My favorite substitutions are to replace milk with yogurt, cream with sour cream, milk solids with cream cheese, or sweetened condensed milk." The Salt & Straw co-founder has years of experience successfully experimenting with ideal ratios, so to catch up with him — or at least try your best to — we recommend utilizing your favorite ice cream recipe and going from there.