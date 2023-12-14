A Cold And Dark Place Is Key For Properly Storing Dry Powdered Milk

Even after you've properly stored it, don't miss any signs of your dry powdered milk starting to go bad. Check the product for any changes, such as the powder turning yellow or smelling bad. Discoloration and odor are indications that it has been exposed to moisture, which is conducive for mold and bacteria to flourish.

Take note, too, of the date when you first opened your package of powdered milk and indicate it on the container along with the "best by" date stated by the manufacturer. This helps you keep track of whether the product is still safe for consumption. If you choose to store it in the freezer, it's best not to take the entire container out of the freezer to minimize the effect of temperature change. Simply scoop out the amount of product you need and reseal the container.

The type of milk powder you buy is also a factor in its longevity. Powdered whole milk and powdered buttermilk contain milk fat, which makes them unsuitable for long-term storage. Go with the nonfat variety, instead, if you want something that will last longer in your pantry. There's no need to be concerned about any decrease in the nutritional content of dry powdered milk over time; it retains most of its nutrients for as long as you store it. Its vitamin levels, however, start to deteriorate gradually after 18 months.