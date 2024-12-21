Oklahoma's Lamb Fries Are Made With An Unconventional Cut

Oklahoma is known for many culinary contributions, including fried onion burgers, barbecue, chicken-fried steak, and Oklahoma-style chili. But the Sooner State is also known for another delicacy that comes from the most unexpected cut of lamb. That delicacy is lamb fries -– or fried lamb testicles in layman's terms. Despite the second word in its name, this Southern dish is far removed from a plate of crispy french fries.

Advertisement

In Oklahoma, they are usually sliced, breaded, deep-fried, and served with a side of dipping sauce and a lemon wedge. While they're considered a rite of passage in Oklahoma and have been sampled by food celebrities like Guy Fieri, locals still get a kick out of watching out-of-towners try them without knowing what they are -– an interaction perhaps best immortalized in the 1988 film "Funny Farm."

At first glance, lamb fries may look no different than a piece of fish or chicken, but they don't always taste as such. While lamb fries are packed with protein and have been described as tasting like chicken, others have described the taste as more fishy, more akin to clam strips.