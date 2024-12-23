The Easy Hack To Measure Out The Perfect Amount Of Buttercream For Cake

Baking a cake from scratch isn't easy and that difficulty level nearly doubles when making a layered cake. To create these beautiful works of art, you need a certain level of precision because every layer needs the same amount of moist cake, delicious filling, and velvety smooth buttercream – and it's the buttercream that can make or break your dessert as it's the very thing that holds all the layers in place. Too much buttercream can cause your cake to become a slippery, overly-sweet mess. So, how do you determine how much buttercream to use for your next layered cake?

Simple: You use a cookie scoop. This is how cake artist Ankita Dutta Dubey perfectly fills her cakes every time. In an Instagram post that received nearly 7,000 likes, she shared the exact cookie scoop she uses and how many scoops she uses per layer. Her measurements are specific to the cookie scoop she uses, but you can easily adjust that to fit your needs since she graciously included the exact grams. It might sound crazy, but this hack is the easiest and mess-free way to guarantee consistency with your buttercream layers. Plus, if you're an avid baker, it's an item you already own. Regardless if you're using a classic vanilla buttercream or a chocolate Swiss meringue buttercream, this hack will always produce the same results as long as you use the same cookie scoop every time.

