The Best Way To Determine How Much Buttercream To Make For Your Cakes

If you've ever mixed and matched recipes to make a cake or cupcakes with a different frosting, chances are you have quickly realized you might not have enough buttercream to cover your baked treats. This begs the question: How much homemade buttercream do you actually need? Before you start slathering on the sweet coating, let's break it down like a pro.

To answer this question, it all comes down to a bit of buttercream math and the size of the cake or quantity of cupcakes you plan to bake. Most standard cakes are no more than two or three layers tall (to avoid becoming too heavy). For an 8- to 9-inch cake, you will need at least 3 to 4 cups of a medium consistency buttercream. Similarly, for a larger sheet cake, you will need roughly 3 cups of frosting. Finally, plan for about 2 to 3 tablespoons of frosting per cupcake — or about 2 cups of frosting per dozen cupcakes — when using a spoon or spatula to spread the frosting.

Not all buttercream frostings are the same, however, so take this into consideration. A thicker style of buttercream will not go as far as a thinner one. To play it safe, you can always make 1 ½ or 2 times the amount of frosting you think you need to ensure you will have plenty for additional decorations. If you're unsure about the style of buttercream, try sticking with a beginner-friendly buttercream that can be spread or piped.