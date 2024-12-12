Millions Of Stanley Mugs Recalled Due To Burn Risks: Is Yours One Of Them?
On December 12, 2024, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall for 2.6 million Stanley Switchback and Trigger Action steel travel mugs sold in the United States. The Switchback and Trigger Action travel mugs were recalled because their lid threads can shrink when exposed to heat and torque. This shrinkage can allow the polypropylene lid to come off while you are drinking from the travel mug, creating a potential burn hazard.
These popular Stanley products were sold in the United States between June 2016 and December 2024. The recall includes 12-ounce and 16-ounce Switchbacks and 12, 16, and 20-ounce Trigger Action travel mugs in a variety of colors, including green, white, and black. To date, 91 people worldwide have contacted Stanley to report the burn hazard issue, and 38 people were burned when their travel mug lids detached, according to the CPSC. Eleven of the injured people required medical attention.
How to find out whether your Stanley travel mug has been recalled
Stanley has provided the CPSC with a list of Product Information Numbers to help you determine whether your Stanley mug has been recalled. Check the bottom of your travel mug to find your Product Information Number. It is the last sequence of numbers in the product description on the lower half of the mug's bottom. Look for two digits, a hyphen, and five more digits (for example, 20-02033).
The recalled Switchback Product Information Numbers are 20-01437, 20-01436, and 20-02211. The recalled Trigger Action Product Information Numbers are 20-02033, 20-02779, 20-02825, 20-02030, 20-02745, 20-02957, 20-02034, and 20-02746. These Stanley drinkware products were sold in stores across the United States, including Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Walmart, and online, including at Amazon.com. If your Trigger Action or Switchback travel mug has been recalled, you should stop using it immediately and contact Stanley.
Call (866) 792-5445 toll-free Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time or visit https://Stanley1913tmrecall.expertiquiry.com to request a free replacement lid. Stanley drinkware has made a fascinating comeback in recent years, with many of its products going viral on social media. But with all this newfound popularity has come media attention, such as the summer 2024 discovery that Stanley cups contain lead.
