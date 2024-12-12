Millions Of Stanley Mugs Recalled Due To Burn Risks: Is Yours One Of Them?

Stanley has provided the CPSC with a list of Product Information Numbers to help you determine whether your Stanley mug has been recalled. Check the bottom of your travel mug to find your Product Information Number. It is the last sequence of numbers in the product description on the lower half of the mug's bottom. Look for two digits, a hyphen, and five more digits (for example, 20-02033).

The recalled Switchback Product Information Numbers are 20-01437, 20-01436, and 20-02211. The recalled Trigger Action Product Information Numbers are 20-02033, 20-02779, 20-02825, 20-02030, 20-02745, 20-02957, 20-02034, and 20-02746. These Stanley drinkware products were sold in stores across the United States, including Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Walmart, and online, including at Amazon.com. If your Trigger Action or Switchback travel mug has been recalled, you should stop using it immediately and contact Stanley.

Call (866) 792-5445 toll-free Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time or visit https://Stanley1913tmrecall.expertiquiry.com to request a free replacement lid. Stanley drinkware has made a fascinating comeback in recent years, with many of its products going viral on social media. But with all this newfound popularity has come media attention, such as the summer 2024 discovery that Stanley cups contain lead.

[Image by Stanley via Consumer Product Safety Commission | Cropped and scaled]