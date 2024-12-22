Creamy Vs Crunchy: Which Peanut Butter Is Better For Thai-Inspired Salad Dressing?

Peanut butter's best savory use is in Thai peanut dressing or sauce; it's the ultimate sweet and salty combination. Nutty peanut butter combines with soy sauce, tangy rice vinegar, a flavorful sweetener like brown sugar or maple syrup, sesame oil, and other aromatics like garlic, chili, and ginger to make a creamy sauce that's perfect for salads, noodles, or dipping things into. Peanut sauce is often garnished with crushed peanuts to provide a contrast in textures and another layer of peanut flavor. But the peanut pieces should be reserved for topping only. Use creamy peanut butter rather than crunchy in your peanut sauce for the best texture and consistency.

Peanut butter itself is an emulsion — a mix of two things that don't mix naturally, like water and oil. Some creamy peanut butters have additives to prevent the separation of the peanuts and the oil released when they are crushed. These additives will help your sauce come together seamlessly after all the other liquid ingredients are added; sesame oil, soy sauce, vinegar, and sometimes water. But even if you choose to use natural peanut butter without additives, opting for creamy rather than crunchy will make it easier to mix everything together yourself to get the smooth sauce or dressing you desire.