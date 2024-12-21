'Straight From Hell': The Pantry Food Paul Hollywood Can't Stand

It seems that Paul Hollywood's hatred goes all the way through the jar, with the chef saying that he also hates pickle juice. Not only does he shiver at the idea of sipping the juice straight, but he is also disgusted by the use of pickle juice in cocktails.

Advertisement

Pickle juice has been paired with alcohol for a while now, with the history of the pickleback whiskey shot dating back to 2006. It is also sometimes added to vodka drinks, margaritas, and even seltzers –- which we can't imagine would be Hollywood's drink of choice. Another trend that grinds his gears is mixing pickle juice with cola, which was popularized by singer Dua Lipa in a TikTok video earlier this year.

Hollywood said that he had heard about the trend and thought that it wasn't right, adding that those who try it "must have no taste buds at all". To summarize it all up, he said that drinking pickle juice in any form would be a terrible experience for him. If Hollywood's reaction is any indication, at least next year's Great British Bake Off contestants will know one ingredient to steer clear of!

Advertisement