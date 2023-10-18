How The Great British Bake Off Makes Sure All The Ovens Work The Same

When it comes to baking and cooking competitions, even the slightest edge can mean a major difference in plated dishes and baked goods. Officials from the UK hit show "The Great British Bake Off" do their best to ensure a fair contest among contestants, fully testing each oven before participants lay their hands on any baking trays.

Well ahead of any of the competing bakers being welcomed into the space, the production crew performs tests to ensure each oven is working by baking Victoria sponge mixtures in a timed, orchestrated fashion. "We mark each one, then get a runner to stand at each station with their cake mix so we can be sure they've all gone into the oven at the same time and can be properly tested," team member Georgia May explained to The Guardian. "We just have to be certain we're fair."

Good-quality kit is part of that fairness. The Neff brand Slide & Hide Oven has been spotted on the show, with retractable doors that offer glimpses of what is baking inside. These ovens are known to save space in kitchens, and with multiple bakers and camera teams moving about the area, the compact, patented appliances keep heat trapped inside with quadruple-glazed doors. Plus, with features such as a special bread-baking function and dough-proofing settings, these single ovens help bakers and cooks perfect recipes and monitor temperatures with relative ease.