The Worst La Colombe Draft Latte Is Also Its Strongest

Having a caffeine boost in a can is peak convenience — just grab and go, no long lines at the cafe. It's even better when those cans come from one of the country's best coffee chains. La Colombe put draft lattes on the map after tinkering with how to better meet customer requests for iced versions of the milk-and-espresso drink — the result was velvety and smooth, with consistent flavor and temperature. In 2016, the company debuted canned versions of those draft lattes, which performed well on our list of canned coffee brands ranked worst to best. In 2024, they re-launched with bigger (the cans are 11 ounces now instead of 9) and better draft lattes, so we checked in with a ranking of La Colombe's canned draft latte flavors.

Advertisement

The six flavors include vanilla, caramel, mocha, and pumpkin spice, plus a double shot latte and a stronger triple shot. While all of the flavors are satisfying and deliver signature La Colombe frothiness, though, we found that super-strong Triple variety to be the worst of the bunch. The reason comes down to that strength: There's just too much espresso with too little that's powerful enough to stand up for it, leading to a lingering bitter aftertaste that no other flavors have. It has 150 milligrams of caffeine compared to the others' 100 milligrams and doesn't have the sweet balance of our No. 1 La Colombe draft latte pick, Vanilla.