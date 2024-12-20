The Worst La Colombe Draft Latte Is Also Its Strongest
Having a caffeine boost in a can is peak convenience — just grab and go, no long lines at the cafe. It's even better when those cans come from one of the country's best coffee chains. La Colombe put draft lattes on the map after tinkering with how to better meet customer requests for iced versions of the milk-and-espresso drink — the result was velvety and smooth, with consistent flavor and temperature. In 2016, the company debuted canned versions of those draft lattes, which performed well on our list of canned coffee brands ranked worst to best. In 2024, they re-launched with bigger (the cans are 11 ounces now instead of 9) and better draft lattes, so we checked in with a ranking of La Colombe's canned draft latte flavors.
The six flavors include vanilla, caramel, mocha, and pumpkin spice, plus a double shot latte and a stronger triple shot. While all of the flavors are satisfying and deliver signature La Colombe frothiness, though, we found that super-strong Triple variety to be the worst of the bunch. The reason comes down to that strength: There's just too much espresso with too little that's powerful enough to stand up for it, leading to a lingering bitter aftertaste that no other flavors have. It has 150 milligrams of caffeine compared to the others' 100 milligrams and doesn't have the sweet balance of our No. 1 La Colombe draft latte pick, Vanilla.
What people are saying about La Colombe's Triple draft latte
Apparently, not everyone agrees that the overhaul La Colombe did for its canned draft lattes, which included a package redesign, was for the best. Redditors expressed disappointment after the 2024 relaunch, theorizing the brand changed the actual latte formula; other reactions in this vein seem geared at the Triple, in particular. Customer feedback on La Colombe's own site reveals frustration at a decrease in caffeine, from 180 milligrams to 150, as well as the different-seeming flavor that has that aftertaste we picked up on — reviews call this "undrinkable" and "disgusting."
On Amazon, where a 12-pack of La Colombe Triple Draft Latte goes for $34, the reviews are a bit more mixed. Some buyers love how intense the coffee flavor is — perhaps if you're more used to and a fan of some bitterness, Triple is for you. Others, however, are also upset with what they detect is a recipe change. It's a similar story on Target's website, where you can order a four-pack for $9.99. While some shoppers find the new Triple creamy and flavorful, others dislike its bitterness and caffeine decrease. Ultimately, La Colombe's Triple variety of canned draft lattes is far from the worst you can do when seeking a java fix in a jiffy. But it is indeed the worst compared to their other flavors — if you already bought Triple, try mixing it with sweeter Mocha or Vanilla to soften the bitterness.