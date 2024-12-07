The Hands-Down Best La Colombe Draft Latte, According To Our Taste Test

Much to the relief of latte lovers, La Colombe managed to package read-to-drink draft lattes in cans for those early morning commutes and to be grabbed quickly on the go to satisfy coffee cravings, regardless of place or time. Our team took on the energetic task of sampling six flavors to conclude that the vanilla flavor is worth a special mention. The sweetness of the vanilla adds just enough interest to complement the flavor of the coffee without distracting from the overall experience. As a result, this soft and smooth drink-in-a-can offers the right amount of foam that would lend nicely to building other drink recipes, like adding vodka and Kahlua to make a quick espresso martini.

La Colombe draft latte drinks are made with real cold brew coffee made from beans roasted by the Philadelphian company. The creaminess of milk taken fresh from a farm is sweetened by a gentle whisper of sugar. To give the drinks a frothy, creamy layer, the cans contain nitrous oxide, and a pressurized valve on the bottom of each can is activated once the tab is opened so that liquefied gas bubbles into the drink. The resulting taste is smooth and easy on the palate.