The Hands-Down Best La Colombe Draft Latte, According To Our Taste Test
Much to the relief of latte lovers, La Colombe managed to package read-to-drink draft lattes in cans for those early morning commutes and to be grabbed quickly on the go to satisfy coffee cravings, regardless of place or time. Our team took on the energetic task of sampling six flavors to conclude that the vanilla flavor is worth a special mention. The sweetness of the vanilla adds just enough interest to complement the flavor of the coffee without distracting from the overall experience. As a result, this soft and smooth drink-in-a-can offers the right amount of foam that would lend nicely to building other drink recipes, like adding vodka and Kahlua to make a quick espresso martini.
La Colombe draft latte drinks are made with real cold brew coffee made from beans roasted by the Philadelphian company. The creaminess of milk taken fresh from a farm is sweetened by a gentle whisper of sugar. To give the drinks a frothy, creamy layer, the cans contain nitrous oxide, and a pressurized valve on the bottom of each can is activated once the tab is opened so that liquefied gas bubbles into the drink. The resulting taste is smooth and easy on the palate.
Delicious coffee on the go
When poured into a glass, La Colombe's draft lattes have a caramel color. A picturesque crown of foam rests delicately on top of the drink. Yet even if enjoyed straight from the can itself with no clear visibility of the beverage, these silky drinks provide the added benefit of enjoying a tasty cold coffee drink sans ice. With no ice to get in the way of your drinking experience (or to melt and dilute the texture), you can get to sipping in the car, in the park, or while walking home from the office.
Though a coffee connoisseur might turn up a nose to the thought of drinking quality coffee out of a can, La Colombe is here to challenge these kinds of assumptions. The canned beverage may not rival a drink poured on site at one of the La Colombe establishments, but the product is a pretty solid replacement for when you can't find a store to tuck into. Plus, when a pack of eight can be purchased for just under $27, you may even do your wallet a favor by saving a bit of money with your bulk purchase.