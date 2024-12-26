Most often a beer drinker is given few serving options when offered a cold one beside a choice between a glass or a can. Regardless of how quippy the slogan is on your koozie, it's never going to beat the straight-up feeling of coolness that you get while sipping your suds out of a goblet or chalice. Just because a goblet is more aesthetically pleasing than a plain old can of bear, that doesn't mean it's the right vessel for your brew. We spoke to Geoff Bragg, a Master Beer Judge Certified Program Judge and award-winning homebrewer to find out the best kind of beer to drink out of a goblet or chalice.

Advertisement

According to Bragg, one style of beer that has been tailor-made for some fancy glassware comes from Belgium. "Traditionally, each brewery in Belgium develops their own glass to highlight the special nuances of their beer along with a bit of advertising," he explains. "When you see that beautiful Belgian Tripel at the table next to you with its golden hue and effervescent thick cap of Belgian lace foam, you are going to have what she's having." This is a typical "if you've got it, flaunt it" case where the glassware is not only functional, but it serves a brand marketing purpose as well.