The Best Kind Of Beer To Drink Out Of A Goblet Or Chalice
Most often a beer drinker is given few serving options when offered a cold one beside a choice between a glass or a can. Regardless of how quippy the slogan is on your koozie, it's never going to beat the straight-up feeling of coolness that you get while sipping your suds out of a goblet or chalice. Just because a goblet is more aesthetically pleasing than a plain old can of bear, that doesn't mean it's the right vessel for your brew. We spoke to Geoff Bragg, a Master Beer Judge Certified Program Judge and award-winning homebrewer to find out the best kind of beer to drink out of a goblet or chalice.
According to Bragg, one style of beer that has been tailor-made for some fancy glassware comes from Belgium. "Traditionally, each brewery in Belgium develops their own glass to highlight the special nuances of their beer along with a bit of advertising," he explains. "When you see that beautiful Belgian Tripel at the table next to you with its golden hue and effervescent thick cap of Belgian lace foam, you are going to have what she's having." This is a typical "if you've got it, flaunt it" case where the glassware is not only functional, but it serves a brand marketing purpose as well.
Why does Belgian beer taste better in a goblet?
If you've been around the beer block then you're well aware that there are actually a variety of beer glasses each with their unique functions. For example, beer steins, largely famous for providing temporary housing for German ales, were created in the 14th century when the bubonic plague and fly infestations were running rampant throughout Europe. Their lids act as a cover to keep bugs and bubonic germs out of the beer. Similarly, Belgium, home to a thriving beer scene, has cracked the code to the ideal serving vessel for their high-ABV beers.
Not only are goblets and chalices beautifully made with long, thick stems and a nice hefty bowl, but the sophisticated glassware is designed in the same manner as a wine glass, meaning you hold the stem to avoid your body heat from warming up the beer in the bowl. In general, different beer glasses are designed to maintain the head of their respective beers, where the aroma is stored. Goblets and chalices are no different, their typically wide mouths, and roomy bowls, provide ample space for the aromas to thrive at the forefront of your nose as you drink. So next time you throw a dinner party or want to feel a little more elegant as you sip your beer, order a Belgian brew, and be sure to get it in a goblet for maximum enjoyment.