The Best Glass Size For Serving 12 Ounces Of Beer

Drinking a beer straight from the bottle has its perks. However, you may be depriving yourself of the full boozy experience if you never pour your lager into a glass. Indeed, all the best beer connoisseurs know that you should always pour your beer into a glass to better taste the complexity of the carbonated bubbles and make the most of the malty fragrance of the creamy foam. But which glass size is the best? And does it really make a difference? We spoke to Master Beer Judge Geoff Bragg, who told us that the best glass size for a standard 12-ounce beer is one that leaves enough space for the foamy head.

"The size and shape of a beer glass is really about presentation," Bragg explains. "A freshly poured glass of beer should have a decent, lasting head of foam. If you are looking to pour all 12 ounces at once you'll need a bigger glass to enjoy that head formation."

When you pour beer into a glass, bubbles of carbon dioxide rise to the top. Then the malt proteins inside combine with these CO2 bubbles and form a coating on them, which preserves them and creates a stable flavorful foam that sits atop your drink. This foam (or collar) is an integral element of a beer that distinguishes it from other alcoholic drinks. It provides flavor, fragrance, and an inviting appearance, so you really should leave extra space for it in your glass.

