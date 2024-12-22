The Measuring Mistake That's Ruining Your Gluten-Free Bakes

Before you attempt to make that decadent gluten-free chocolate cake or gluten-free almond coffee cake for your next party, make sure you set aside your digital kitchen scale and an extra bowl. The bowl should be large enough to fit on the scale and hold the amount of flour you need. For scales, you want one that can be set back to zero using the tare button, so you don't have to worry about subtracting the weight of the bowl from your measurements.

Advertisement

To properly measure your gluten-free flour, place the empty bowl on the kitchen scale, tare it, and then carefully spoon the flour into the bowl until you reach the amount you need. If you pour too much, you can remove a little at a time until you get back to the correct weight. It's that simple. Using a digital scale is the easiest way to ensure you get the right amount of gluten-free flour every time.

When making a gluten-free bake, it's best to look for recipes that specifically use grams, so you don't have to figure out how many you need. It's also important to pay close attention to the type of gluten-free flour the recipe calls for. If you're using King Arthur, a cup of almond flour weighs 96 grams while the equivalent volume of King Arthur Gluten-Free All-Purpose Flour weighs 156 grams. Some brands of flour offer a conversion chart, so bakers know exactly how much gluten-free flour they need.

Advertisement