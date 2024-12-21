The Story Of The First Gnocchi Doesn't Start In Italy

"Gnocchi by any name would still taste as sweet," to borrow and mangle a phrase from Shakespeare. Or... would it? Gnocchi can be made from a variety of different ingredients: flour, semolina, ricotta, pumpkin, spinach, and more. Although, perhaps the most popular form of gnocchi today features a potato base.

Potato gnocchi are made by steaming starchy spuds until soft, ricing them into a smooth grain, whipping in flour, eggs, and salt, then shaping the resulting dough into individual dumplings to boil. Foodies in Italy have been shaping potatoes into gnocchi since at least the 1600s. But, to truly ascertain the origin of these little dumplings, it's necessary to trace the potato's arrival in Italy in the first place. Even the word "gnocchi" itself has unclear etymological origins. Some linguistic historians trace the word to the Venetian "gnocco" (or "nocca") meaning "knuckles" or the German "knöchel," a nod to the gnarled dumplings' sauce-capturing ridges. Others link the word to "knohha" of the Gallo-Italic Lombard dialect of Northern Italy, meaning "knot."

Potatoes first reached Italian shores on the ships of Spanish explorers, who brought the crop back from South America. Before the arrival of the spud, in the 1400s, home cooks in Lombardy, Italy were shaping proto-gnocchi dumplings called zanzarelli from bread, ground almonds, and milk. Even before this, the ancient Romans were shaping gnocchi-like dumplings from semolina and eggs. In 1570, a gnocchi recipe appears in a Bartolomeo Scappi cookbook made from flour, water, and breadcrumbs (no spuds to be seen yet).