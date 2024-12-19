What Kind Of Meat Does Dunkin' Use In Its Breakfast Sausage?

When it comes to breakfast, the signature breakfast sausage at Dunkin' Donuts is a key player in creating that ideal morning meal we all crave. But have you ever wondered what type of meat they use? First off, it's made from pork — that's right, good ol' pork gives it that classic, savory taste we love. But it's not just pork; Dunkin' adds a blend of ingredients to help the sausage stay fresh and flavorful.

One key ingredient is sodium phosphates. These are compounds used to retain moisture and improve the texture of the sausage, so it doesn't become too dry or crumbly. They also help to extend the shelf life of the sausage keeping it fresher for much longer. While sodium phosphates might sound like a science experiment, they're actually pretty common in processed meats like sausages, hot dogs, and deli meats. These ingredients help maintain consistency and quality, especially in fast food and ready-to-eat products.

The sausage is also seasoned with salt, spices, and dextrose — a type of sugar that adds just the right amount of sweetness. Additionally, spice extractives (flavors extracted from spices) bring out all the rich notes in every bite. These ingredients combined with the pork, contribute to the balanced taste and satisfaction that make Dunkin's breakfast sausage the perfect protein for any breakfast meal.

