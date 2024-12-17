The Secret Coffee Hack That May Be Hiding At Your Local Costco

Costco shoppers are well aware of the coffees found on their local store's shelves, including bags of the Kirkland Signature whole beans that Tasting Table's taste testers have ranked among the best of San Francisco Bay's roasts. Whether it's an everyday bag of beans or something a bit more extravagant, coffee snobs and enthusiasts alike know that they can find something at Costco. What they may not know, however, is that their local superstore may have a commercial-sized coffee grinder for them to use.

While only available at select Costco locations, some local warehouses are equipped with these coffee grinders. You might not even realize that there has been one at your nearby location all along. These grinders are typically located close to the exit or near the food court, which might explain why you've never noticed them before. In the rush to leave Costco and get back to your car — or amidst the busy distraction of the food court line — it's easy to walk right past the warehouse's grinders with your whole coffee beans in tow.

It only takes a few extra minutes to grind your entire bag of beans all at once before heading home. Of course, grinding your coffee beans before leaving the store is an easy way to buy yourself a little extra time in the mornings, but it comes with a catch.

