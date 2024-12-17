The Secret Coffee Hack That May Be Hiding At Your Local Costco
Costco shoppers are well aware of the coffees found on their local store's shelves, including bags of the Kirkland Signature whole beans that Tasting Table's taste testers have ranked among the best of San Francisco Bay's roasts. Whether it's an everyday bag of beans or something a bit more extravagant, coffee snobs and enthusiasts alike know that they can find something at Costco. What they may not know, however, is that their local superstore may have a commercial-sized coffee grinder for them to use.
While only available at select Costco locations, some local warehouses are equipped with these coffee grinders. You might not even realize that there has been one at your nearby location all along. These grinders are typically located close to the exit or near the food court, which might explain why you've never noticed them before. In the rush to leave Costco and get back to your car — or amidst the busy distraction of the food court line — it's easy to walk right past the warehouse's grinders with your whole coffee beans in tow.
It only takes a few extra minutes to grind your entire bag of beans all at once before heading home. Of course, grinding your coffee beans before leaving the store is an easy way to buy yourself a little extra time in the mornings, but it comes with a catch.
How to store ground coffee beans
Even if you didn't know about the coffee grinders at Costco, if you buy your beans whole, you have to know a thing or two about grinding coffee — one of the key elements being the quality and type of grinder you use. At Costco, the commercial machines are actually Mahlkönig VTA 6STs, equipped with 120mm flat burrs. Flat burr grinders are believed to produce a more consistent grind size, and Costco's are exceptional because they allow you to grind an entire bag at once. Despite that, they're not quite as forgiving as conical burrs are, and they might not work for your brewing method or coffee needs.
The other consideration when it comes to pre-grinding your beans is the freshness. Whole beans retain their freshness and aroma longer than ground beans do. Waiting to grind them also allows for versatility in preparing your coffee beans differently, depending on how you plan to brew them. While you can always vacuum seal your ground beans at home, they will still lose their freshness faster than they would have if you had waited. Of course, the choice of whether to pre-grind is up to you and how you enjoy your coffee.
If you're particular about the taste of your coffee or prefer a conical grind, you might want to skip the grinders at Costco and continue on home. However, if you value convenience and time-saving over taste, then the Costco grinders could be a real lifesaver.