Turn Store-Bought Pesto Into A Perfect Pasta Sauce With One Addition

Sometimes we'll stumble on a store-bought jarred pesto so incredible we want to use it on everything. From a sauce on pizza and sandwiches to a delicious addition for soups and salads, the right pesto wears many hats. Of course, it's great on pasta too, but sometimes grainy pesto is better when it mirrors a luscious sauce. To give it that texture, add light cream to store-bought pesto.

Advertisement

Made from pine nuts, cheese, and basil, pesto's chunky, thick texture stems from these delicious ingredients. Though it should be smooth enough to toss pasta in, you can always thin out store-bought pesto without losing flavor by adding an extra dash of olive oil. If you'd like to retain the pesto's thickness, however, opt for light cream. The dairy product is a little fattier than half-and-half, giving pesto a lusciously creamy texture that isn't too dense. Since it doesn't get heavy, it retains the fresh taste and feel of pesto while still giving it a certain silkiness.

In addition to light cream, add a touch of pasta water to the mix. The starchy water will help to bind the pesto with the cream and loosen any lumps that may occur while still maintaining the sauce's rich consistency. To turn your pesto into pasta sauce, saute garlic or shallots in butter before adding cream to the pan. Stir in the pesto and allow the two to thicken, slowly adding in the pasta water as needed.

Advertisement