How To Clean Your Chocolate Molds

Making your own bonbons in chocolate molds is such a fun activity. Plus, as the head chocolatier, you can stuff them with your favorite flavors to make personalized treats. The best bit besides from the eating? Releasing them from their molds to see how the hidden surface has turned out. The only problem is cleaning the fiddly hollows in the molds once your done.

While you could run your silicone or polycarbonate chocolate molds through the dishwasher, you run the risk of damaging them or creating water stains on the surface. And if these stains remain on your molds they could cause your next batch of chocolates to have a dull surface rather than a shiny, snap-able exterior. Washing your molds by hand is the best idea because you can remove any residues that have settled into the grooves and buff them up to guarantee your next chocolate making session results in candies that are gleaming and glossy.

Begin by running your molds under hot running water (it must be hot to melt away any chocolate and fatty cocoa butter residue that's on the surface). It can help to cover your molds in a cloth first to prevent the water splashing back, however, you can also keep the faucet on low to prevent making messes. Then apply some dish soap and use a soft cloth that won't scratch the surface of your mold to clean out every hollow. Finally, rinse with water to eliminate any leftover suds.

