How To Clean Your Chocolate Molds
Making your own bonbons in chocolate molds is such a fun activity. Plus, as the head chocolatier, you can stuff them with your favorite flavors to make personalized treats. The best bit besides from the eating? Releasing them from their molds to see how the hidden surface has turned out. The only problem is cleaning the fiddly hollows in the molds once your done.
While you could run your silicone or polycarbonate chocolate molds through the dishwasher, you run the risk of damaging them or creating water stains on the surface. And if these stains remain on your molds they could cause your next batch of chocolates to have a dull surface rather than a shiny, snap-able exterior. Washing your molds by hand is the best idea because you can remove any residues that have settled into the grooves and buff them up to guarantee your next chocolate making session results in candies that are gleaming and glossy.
Begin by running your molds under hot running water (it must be hot to melt away any chocolate and fatty cocoa butter residue that's on the surface). It can help to cover your molds in a cloth first to prevent the water splashing back, however, you can also keep the faucet on low to prevent making messes. Then apply some dish soap and use a soft cloth that won't scratch the surface of your mold to clean out every hollow. Finally, rinse with water to eliminate any leftover suds.
How to dry chocolate molds so they shine
Once your molds are washed, flick them over your sink to remove any excess water sitting on the surface. Then you can flip them upside down onto a cloth and leave them to air dry or help things along with a hairdryer (just be sure the heat is on low to avoid affecting the durability of your molds). Better yet, dry them with a soft cloth so you can remove every last drop of moisture before it stains the cavities in your mold. This bit is time-consuming but it's worth the effort to ensure your mold is in pristine condition and raring to go the next time you get the urge to whip up some homespun chocolates with a gooey caramel center or a set ganache.
For an extra shiny surface, consider rubbing a cotton wool ball into each indentation to collect any moisture and buff up the surface. Alternatively, rub a touch of distilled vinegar over the depressions using a soft cloth if you find that they're looking dull or have water stains from running them through the dishwasher. In a pinch, you can use plastic lids for chocolate bar molds if you don't have proper ones. Just be sure to clean them in the same way if you want to use them again.