Jacques Pépin's James Beard-Inspired Sandwich Is Only 4 Ingredients

Chef Jacques Pépin frequently shares tips for home chefs, and though a James Beard sandwich recipe may sound complicated to the aspiring culinary novice, Pépin demonstrates otherwise. In a clip from his KQED series, "Jacques Pépin Cooking At Home," via YouTube, Pépin recalls a visit to Beard's house, sharing that Beard prepared him an onion sandwich as he reveals his spin on the approachable recipe with his audience.

Using traditional pieces of sliced bread, Pépin twists a drinking glass into each slice to cut out small discs of bread. Pépin then covers these circular pieces with mayonnaise before placing a thin slice of onion on top of the mayo-covered pieces. After adding a sprinkle of salt and pressing the bread pieces together, Pépin coats the outside with mayo before stating that Beard rolled his bread in parsley to season the edges of the sandwich.

For his own take, Pépin shares that he swaps the onions for radishes, the mayo for butter, and the parsley for chives. And, as he does so, Pépin fondly describes the sandwich as one that his wife enjoyed.