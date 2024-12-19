The Piping Technique To Put A Finishing Touch On Baked Goods, Fresh Or Store-Bought

All it takes to upgrade a store-bought cake or zhuzh up a homemade pie is three ingredients: Heavy cream, powdered sugar, and a dash of vanilla extract. What we mean is, to give your baked goods (fresh or store-bought) a visually impressive finishing touch, pipe a continuous border with homemade whipped cream.

This decorative tip can be as visually appealing as it is functionally forgiving. Broken lattice top crust on your pie? No worries — cover it with lush whipped cream. Overbaked that chocolate cake and now it's a little dry? Slather on some whipped cream for a moisture element in every bite and fuggedaboudit. Just circle the circumference of a store-bought layer cake or homemade sweet potato pie in a lush border of whipped cream.

To pipe, swirl the piping bag in a tight curly-cue motion, like tracing the corkscrew coils of a Slinky toy. Move your wrist in tiny circles, slowly working around the entire perimeter of the dessert without ever stopping the flow of the whipped cream. Gently squeeze the piping bag to ensure a controlled, consistent flow. If you don't have any piping tips on hand, no worries. You can transfer that thick whipped cream into a plastic sandwich bag, cut off a small piece of the corner of the bag using kitchen scissors, and pipe neat dots of whipped cream in a connecting chain around the pie, like a pearl necklace.

