16 Gifts For Foodies Who Love Spreads And Sauces
If you've told yourself that you are going to nail your holiday shopping this year, you've got to tune in to what your loved ones are really passionate about. The obligatory mug or pack of socks just isn't going to cut it, and a gift card is too impersonal. Instead, if your friends and family are food lovers, buy them something they can really put to use in their kitchen.
If the people on your list love sauces and spreads, rest assured that there are plenty of fantastic gift sets that will spark their imagination in the kitchen and get their taste buds tingling. From flavored honeys to hot sauces, there is a way to find something that suits every palate. And, since so many already come in their own attractive gift boxes, buying a stylish food-related gift has never been easier. So let's have a look at some of the best gifts for foodies who love spreads and sauces. If you're lucky, they might even share some with you!
1. Bonnne Maman assorted preserves
If you have a jam lover in your life, this miniature gift set from Bon Maman will make for the perfect sweet present. One package contains eight delicious jams, preserves, and honeys. All of them can serve as the ideal accompaniment to a breakfast croissant or a stack of pancakes. The petite size means your gift recipient can sample each flavor before committing to a larger jar. Plus, the tiny gingham lids will make their breakfast table look super posh!
Purchase the Bonne Maman assorted preserves on Amazon for $17.29
2. Bee Seasonal organic and raw honey gift box
For those folks on your list who love spreads but like to keep things sweet and simple, opt to gift them this organic honey set from Bee Seasonal. These top-quality honeys are all single-origin, raw, and certified organic, so you can rest assured that this is a brand that enforces sustainable beekeeping standards. The set contains eight miniature honey pots, each representing a different flavor — like orange and wild lavender. There's bound to be a honey in this box for every occasion.
Purchase the Bee Seasonal organic and raw honey gift box on Amazon for $19.99
3. Stonewall Kitchen holiday wild Maine blueberry jam gift set
This Stonewall Kitchen blueberry jam gift set is an elegant gift that can appease any jam lover in your life. The jam is full of fruity flavor and features a delectable splash of lemon juice to cut through the sweetness. It will match beautifully with both savory and sweet treats — including cheese boards or delicious homemade pancakes. The jar is presented in a tartan presentation box, which means it will look great in any kitchen.
Purchase the Stonewall Kitchen holiday wild Maine blueberry jam gift set on Amazon for $21.70
4. Good Good assorted no added sugar jam holiday box
This no sugar added jam holiday box from Good Good will keep everyone on your list happy. It uses stevia as a sweetener instead of regular sugar, so it has a low glycemic-index and is keto-friendly. It's also gluten-free and suitable for those with diabetes. The box comes with three delicious flavors: fig, strawberry, and mixed fruit.
Purchase the Good Good assorted no added sugar jam holiday box on Amazon for $29.99
5. Stonewall Kitchen three-piece bacon gift set
Time to show the bacon lover in your life that there is more to their favorite meat than simply crisping it up in the pan. This bacon lovers gift set from Stonewall Kitchen contains three bacon-heavy spreads and sauces: boozy bacon barbecue sauce, maple bacon onion jam, and maple bacon aioli. Your loved ones can pour and spread bacon on as many things as possible with this set. The smoky flavors in these three condiments will keep your bacon-loving friends happy this holiday season.
Purchase the Stonewall Kitchen three-piece bacon gift set on Amazon for $38.99
6. Marmalade Grove Party Of Six marmalade gift set
If you're looking for a gift with a citrusy zing, then this Party of Six marmalade gift set from Marmalade Grove is a great place to start. With six tangy flavors, including tangerine and Meyer lemon and honey, the set offers an elegant alternative to jam, perfect for spreading on your toast or breakfast croissants. The marmalade is hand-made with California-grown fruit and doesn't contain any artificial preservatives. This makes it an excellent gift for those in your life who enjoy simple spreads.
Purchase the Marmalade Grove Party Of Six marmalade gift set on Amazon for $54
7. Stonewall Kitchen holiday three-piece salsa collection gift set
Add a touch of spice to your gift giving with this three-piece salsa collection from Stonewall Kitchen. This gift set, which features a black bean salsa, mango and lime salsa, and spicy corn relish, offers the perfect medley of condiments for serving alongside grilled chicken or using as a dip for crunchy tortilla chips. The jars come packed in an attractive gift box with a tartan lid, making it a lovely gift for any food lover.
Purchase the Stonewall Kitchen holiday three-piece salsa collection gift set on Amazon for $35.95
8. Guy Fieri barbecue sauce variety pack
Every meat lover is bound to have a bottle of barbecue sauce in the cupboard, but with this Guy Fieri barbecue sauce set, it's even easier to take grilled meat to the next level. This variety pack contains three different flavors — Carolina No. 6, Kansas City, and root beer — which all add a different flavor element to meat or vegetable dishes. Drizzle them over wings, ribs, or even grilled veggies to add a hit of flavor that everyone will love.
Purchase the Guy Fieri barbecue sauce variety pack on Amazon for $25.99
9. Thoughtfully Gourmet master hot sauce collection sampler set
Have a friend who is hot sauce obsessed? No need to sweat over what gift to get them, thanks to this master hot sauce sampler set from Thoughtfully Gourmet. This excellent gift set contains 30 individual hot sauce bottles in a presentation box with a range of heat levels — from garlic and herb at the mild end of scale to ghost pepper at the blow-your-head-off end. There is a Scoville chart included with the set to help eaters avoid any tongue-melting accidents.
Purchase the Thoughtfully Gourmet master hot sauce collection sampler set on Amazon for $47.99
10. Melinda's craft wing sauce and condiment set
If your gift recipient has a thing for wings, look no further than this condiment selection made specially for chicken wings. This gift set of four vegetarian hot sauces is designed with balanced flavors in mind. The sauces have just enough heat to pack a punch without being too overpowering. There is also a bottle of ghost pepper hot sauce for those who like a fiery challenge. These sauces don't just belong on wings; you can also use them on ribs, as a salad dressing, or as a dip.
Purchase the Melinda's craft wing sauce and condiment set on Amazon for $28.99
11. Bellina flavorful Italian gift basket
Give the Italian lover in your life a taste of la bella vita with this luxurious pesto and olive oil set from Bellina. It contains a classic green pesto, red pesto, and creamy artichoke paste — which means it's perfect for crostini or a charcuterie platter, or even just to dip some crusty ciabatta into. The set also includes a bottle of Ligurian extra virgin olive oil to drizzle as a finishing oil on classic Italian recipes.
Purchase the Bellina flavorful Italian gift basket on Amazon for $63.95
12. Thoughtfully Gourmet street food sauces and barbecue gift set
For a quirky gift that also happens to be super tasty, treat the sauce lover in your life to this street food truck sauce set from Thoughtfully Gourmet. It contains six different vegan sauces, including sweet chili wing sauce and bourbon-infused barbecue sauce. Plus, it's presented in a fun cardboard food truck, making it a great gift for any foodie. The sauces can add a burst of flavor to grilled meat or vegetables. Or, it can also make a great dip for spicing up your fries.
Purchase the Thoughtfully Gourmet street food sauces and barbecue gift set on Amazon for $21.99
13. Blazing Bella olive oil gift set
The Blazing Bella olive oil gift set looks fantastic and will keep your gift recipient's taste buds happy, too. It contains five bottles of specialty extra virgin olive oil infused with various flavors, like rosemary, chili, lemon, and garlic. The flavored oil will add a burst of flavor to salads and marinades, or it can drizzled over a finished dish to add a touch of elegance. The bottles are presented in a beautiful pinewood box, making it a wonderful, thoughtful gift that will be appreciated by all food lovers.
Purchase the Blazing Bella olive oil gift set on Amazon for $59.99
14. Fly By Jing chili crisp gift set
Spice up the holiday season for your loved ones by gifting them this chili crisp gift set from Fly by Jing. It contains four jars of fiery sauce presented in a bold red gift box. Inside, you'll find Sichuan chili crisp, Zhong sauce, Chengdu crunch, and the super hot "xtra spicy" sauce.
This set is the perfect gift for any chili fanatics in your life. The accompanying sauce spoon is a nice touch, too. All of the spreads are vegan and are made with quality ingredients.
Purchase the Fly by Jing chili crisp gift set on Amazon for $54.99
15. Gourmanity savory jam gift set
If you're looking for a gift for a friend who loves savory food with a twist of sweetness, this savory jam set should hit the mark. It contains three miniature jars of onion jam, lingonberry jam, and mango chutney — all packed in a neat and beautiful white box.
This would be the ideal gift set for those who love to entertain or folks who simply enjoy experimenting with different flavors. Cheese boards and charcuterie will be elevated by these savory jams, as will some crackers and pâté.
Purchase the Gourmanity savory jam gift set on Amazon for $24.99
16. Nutty Novelties almond butter sampler gift pack
If your gift list includes someone who loves nuts, add this Nutty Novelties almond butter gift pack to your shopping list. It contains three different flavors of almond butter, including dark chocolate and cinnamon. These flavors are great match for baked goods or a jelly sandwich. The protein-packed spread is full of flavor too, which makes it a great gift. Plus, the small-batch nut butter is high-quality and is made by a small business — which means you can feel good about buying it.
Purchase the Nutty Novelties almond butter sampler gift pack on Amazon for $24.99