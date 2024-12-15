Transform Canned Cranberry Sauce Into Dessert With One More Ingredient

A ubiquitous and jiggly figure around most Thanksgiving tables, the humble can of cranberry sauce doesn't always get the love it deserves. With plenty of store-bought cranberry sauce brands to choose from and even more ways to elevate canned cranberry sauce from a simple side to a celebrated condiment, you might end up buying more cans than you'd intended to use for Thanksgiving dinner. If you find yourself with a surplus of this sauce, there's an easy trick to turn it into an unforgettable dessert. By freezing slices of your canned cranberry sauce and dipping these discs into chocolate, you'll be giving new life to an otherwise forgotten fruit.

Advertisement

As simple as finding the right method to slide cranberry sauce out of the can perfectly, adding the single ingredient of melted chocolate takes your jellied good to new heights of flavor. Whether you're a canned cranberry sauce aficionado or usually prefer to prepare a special savory cranberry sauce recipe, there's no denying the ease with which this chocolate-covered dessert will win you over. In fact, there are a number of ways to dress up this recipe to take it from Thanksgiving into the holiday season and well beyond for a year-round treat.