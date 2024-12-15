Transform Canned Cranberry Sauce Into Dessert With One More Ingredient
A ubiquitous and jiggly figure around most Thanksgiving tables, the humble can of cranberry sauce doesn't always get the love it deserves. With plenty of store-bought cranberry sauce brands to choose from and even more ways to elevate canned cranberry sauce from a simple side to a celebrated condiment, you might end up buying more cans than you'd intended to use for Thanksgiving dinner. If you find yourself with a surplus of this sauce, there's an easy trick to turn it into an unforgettable dessert. By freezing slices of your canned cranberry sauce and dipping these discs into chocolate, you'll be giving new life to an otherwise forgotten fruit.
As simple as finding the right method to slide cranberry sauce out of the can perfectly, adding the single ingredient of melted chocolate takes your jellied good to new heights of flavor. Whether you're a canned cranberry sauce aficionado or usually prefer to prepare a special savory cranberry sauce recipe, there's no denying the ease with which this chocolate-covered dessert will win you over. In fact, there are a number of ways to dress up this recipe to take it from Thanksgiving into the holiday season and well beyond for a year-round treat.
Making chocolate-covered cranberry sauce rounds
The process of making chocolate-covered cranberry sauce rounds is fairly simple. To start, grab your favorite canned cranberry sauce such as Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce (available on Amazon) and remove the entire cylinder of cranberry jelly. Slice this into rounds of a consistently even thickness. Pop these into the freezer and leave them there until solidified. Next, coat each round of frozen canned cranberry sauce in melted chocolate and put these chocolate-covered discs back into the freezer to set. The minimal ingredients and convenience of freezing this dessert is a gift in itself; however, if you want to take this dessert into even more festive territory, you can absolutely get extra creative with your own version.
You can choose whichever melting chocolate you prefer be it dark, milk, or even white chocolate. For a wintery twist on this dessert, a white chocolate coating that's drizzled with milk chocolate or caramel would make a beautiful presentation on your holiday dessert table. Further, if you want to make these into party-ready handhelds, cut each cranberry jelly disc thick enough to accommodate a stick before freezing and dipping, and then you can hand these out to your holiday guests. Add a sprinkle of cinnamon, mini chocolate chips, or some Craisins Dried Cranberries after dipping your rounds into chocolate and before freezing to set. It will be a holiday hit!