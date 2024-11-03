The Simple Method To Slide Cranberry Sauce Out Of The Can Perfectly
When it comes to Thanksgiving, most families have deep-rooted traditions that are hard to break. Your family might swear by marshmallows on sweet potato casserole or extra garlic in mashed potatoes. Or, perhaps, you swear by canned cranberry sauce over homemade. It's simple, tart, oh-so-slippery, and it requires much less preparation than a homemade version. The only real prep that goes into using a canned cranberry sauce is removing it from its can and getting it onto the plate: It couldn't be easier. But there's an art to opening canned cranberry sauce to ensure it looks as beautiful out of the can as a homemade one would.
The first trick to getting that canned cranberry sauce out of the can and onto your decorative Thanksgiving dish is by opening it from the bottom. You'll notice that cranberry sauce cans are always labeled upside down, and this isn't a manufacturing mistake. Rather, it's to help you have an easier time getting it out of the can. The top has a rounded edge, which creates an air bubble vacuum. The bubble ensures that the cranberry sauce doesn't get stuck to the can, causing you to scoop it out. When you open the bottom, the seal breaks, allowing the sauce to slide out easily and seamlessly in the shape of the can. Before plopping it onto your dish, though, slide a butter knife around the edge of the can to ensure that you've got it all intact, ready to be the star of the show at your Thanksgiving table.
Elevate your canned cranberry sauce
While we think it's simply delightful on its own, there are various ways you can elevate canned cranberry sauce once you've taken it out of the can. For example, we love adding citrus to cranberry sauce. Cranberry and orange is an excellent combination, especially around the holidays, since both fruits are in season. Add a teaspoon or two of orange zest over the top of your cranberry sauce. The orange zest is incredibly fragrant, and it will allow you to enhance the cranberry sauce's color without messing with its smooth shape. Lemon also works here; use whatever type of citrus you have. The cranberry sauce's tartness mixed with the tangy, sour citrus creates a super elegant combo.
If you don't love the texture of cranberry sauce on its own, try adding a bit of crunch to it with some nuts. Sprinkle a handful of chopped and candied pecans, walnuts, or almonds over your sliced cranberry sauce. Not only will they add a bit of sweetness to the tanginess, but they'll also add a nice crunch to help break up the Jell-O-like substance. This combo works well with leftover ingredients too: If your day after Thanksgiving involves a whole lot of sweet and savory club sandwiches, add some candied nuts for an additional layer of texture.