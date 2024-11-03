The Simple Method To Slide Cranberry Sauce Out Of The Can Perfectly

When it comes to Thanksgiving, most families have deep-rooted traditions that are hard to break. Your family might swear by marshmallows on sweet potato casserole or extra garlic in mashed potatoes. Or, perhaps, you swear by canned cranberry sauce over homemade. It's simple, tart, oh-so-slippery, and it requires much less preparation than a homemade version. The only real prep that goes into using a canned cranberry sauce is removing it from its can and getting it onto the plate: It couldn't be easier. But there's an art to opening canned cranberry sauce to ensure it looks as beautiful out of the can as a homemade one would.

The first trick to getting that canned cranberry sauce out of the can and onto your decorative Thanksgiving dish is by opening it from the bottom. You'll notice that cranberry sauce cans are always labeled upside down, and this isn't a manufacturing mistake. Rather, it's to help you have an easier time getting it out of the can. The top has a rounded edge, which creates an air bubble vacuum. The bubble ensures that the cranberry sauce doesn't get stuck to the can, causing you to scoop it out. When you open the bottom, the seal breaks, allowing the sauce to slide out easily and seamlessly in the shape of the can. Before plopping it onto your dish, though, slide a butter knife around the edge of the can to ensure that you've got it all intact, ready to be the star of the show at your Thanksgiving table.

