The Simple Way To Turn Boxed Cake Mix Into A Sweet Breakfast Treat

You know that boxed cake mix in the back of your kitchen cabinet? Well, there are many ways to use the instant cake mix that go far beyond an actual cake for a birthday or other special occasion. Boxed cake mix can be adapted to an array of dishes from cookies to pancakes, but we have another idea to use it for a last-minute breakfast treat. Forget about the springform or muffin pan, and pour the cake mix into your waffle maker to get the morning started right.

Cake mix waffles aren't incredibly uncommon and will pour into your waffle maker just as easily as a traditional mix for the breakfast treat. You'll need to lean into the sweetness, however, because cake mixes typically contain more sugar than waffle mix. The sugar will be at the top of the list for cake mixes, whereas it's lower on the ingredients for waffle mixes. But it will still have flour, leavening agents such as baking soda, and salt to achieve a similar flavor and consistency. Best of all, the waffle maker on your counter is the only big change you need to make to turn the cake mix into breakfast instead of a celebratory dessert.