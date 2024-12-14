The Simple Way To Turn Boxed Cake Mix Into A Sweet Breakfast Treat
You know that boxed cake mix in the back of your kitchen cabinet? Well, there are many ways to use the instant cake mix that go far beyond an actual cake for a birthday or other special occasion. Boxed cake mix can be adapted to an array of dishes from cookies to pancakes, but we have another idea to use it for a last-minute breakfast treat. Forget about the springform or muffin pan, and pour the cake mix into your waffle maker to get the morning started right.
Cake mix waffles aren't incredibly uncommon and will pour into your waffle maker just as easily as a traditional mix for the breakfast treat. You'll need to lean into the sweetness, however, because cake mixes typically contain more sugar than waffle mix. The sugar will be at the top of the list for cake mixes, whereas it's lower on the ingredients for waffle mixes. But it will still have flour, leavening agents such as baking soda, and salt to achieve a similar flavor and consistency. Best of all, the waffle maker on your counter is the only big change you need to make to turn the cake mix into breakfast instead of a celebratory dessert.
Tips for making waffles with cake mix and toppings to add
When you crave a sweet breakfast, you can prepare the cake mix according to the instructions on the back of the box. If you don't already have a box to use, check out our ranking of the best boxed cake mixes to make the best cake waffles. For the waffles, all you need is the eggs, oil, water, or other ingredients that are listed. To amp it up, add a dash of cinnamon, brown sugar, a few chocolate chips, or dried fruits to meet your desired flavor profile. Just be mindful of the sugar since there is already higher amounts in the cake mix. Heat the waffle maker and when it's ready, pour in the batter like you would with any other waffle recipe. Your cake waffles should be ready to top and eat within four to five minutes.
Waffles aren't complete without toppings — and you can go far beyond butter and maple syrup. For a batch of cake waffles seasoned with cinnamon, make a simple icing with confectioners' sugar for a treat similar to cinnamon rolls. You can also use the toppings that elevate frozen waffles, like fresh fruit or crushed nuts to temper the sweetness of the main dish. And if you have funfetti mix on hand, finish it off with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles to celebrate someone's birthday with your sweet breakfast cake waffles.