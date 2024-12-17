The No-Fuss Twist On Traditional Roast Turkey Your Busy Schedule Needs

Whether you're stuffing a special bird for Thanksgiving or dressing it as the centerpiece of a winter solstice feast, there's nothing like a roast turkey. Even with all of the tips for cooking a perfect turkey, however, the one thing that you can't avoid is a lengthy cooking time. Depending on the size and state of your turkey, it can take anywhere from three to six hours to roast. For a more convenient and still unforgettable turkey dinner, change up your routine with a roulade. That is, a flattened piece of turkey breast wrapped in a spiral around the stuffing of your choosing and then baked. This process typically takes less than three hours at maximum and allows for a lot of creative stuffing choices, which you'll certainly have more time to prepare.

Knowing how to make a turkey roulade is a much simpler way to enjoy a turkey meal without the extra effort of preparing a whole roast turkey. Further, you can make a unique stuffing to fill the inside of your turkey spiral and even experiment with your favorite complementary ingredients. No matter the occasion for which you're making turkey, streamlining your process will give you back time to work on side dishes, stuffings, and even dessert and keep your kitchen time productive while lowering the stress.