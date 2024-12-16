Whether you're planning a holiday party for two or a crowd, a cheese board is always a stunning centerpiece that's as beautiful as it is delicious. In honor of this wintertime favorite, we asked an expert how to build the ultimate holiday cheese board. In an interview with Tasting Table, Matthew Rose, partner of Fairfield and Greenwich Cheese Company, recommends going all out with a seasonal focus. "The holiday board is all about going big and treating yourself. Remember to eat and drink with the seasons and enjoy the cooler air with delicious warming and savory flavors. Chocolate, caramel, cinnamon and toffee are all fair game for the holiday season and deserve to be embraced."

While Rose's initial recommendations may sound like ingredients to build a dessert board, baking spices and the complex flavors in chocolate, caramel, and toffee are complementary flavors to pair with cheese. In fact, chocolate and cheese are a popular pairing, as the bittersweet flavors in chocolate stand up to and balance the richness of salty, sharp cheese. Caramel and toffee offer a burnt sugar sweetness as well as nuanced textures that, together with a slice of cheese, make for the perfect sweet and savory bite. You could even combine the sweet ingredients by embellishing your cheese board with different flavors of chocolate bars, like Ghirardelli's dark chocolate and sea salt caramel squares or an Endangered Species dark chocolate cinnamon and cayenne bar.

