In days gone by, taste and price seemed to mandate grocery-buying decisions, and rightfully so, given the limited access to deeper details. Today's consumers are a bit more savvy, taking into account many factors when determining which items to bring home. That's why Tasting Table reviewers considered a bevy of nuanced factors choosing our favorite store-bought cheese brand.

After ranking 15 popular cheese brands for characteristics such as taste, texture, brand variety, and melting superiority, our top spot went to Truly Grass Fed, an Irish farmer-owned co-op sourcing its milk from small family farms in the southern and eastern regions of Ireland. It's telling that the number one ranking went to a Irish butter brand with some of the most earth-conscious sensibilities, exacting food-purity practices, and family farm commitments. The cheese obviously had to be superior in taste — otherwise, who's going to eat it? Fortunately, our top pick knocked it out of the dairy park in that regard.

Truly Farms produces only a few different products, just grass-fed butter and cheese, and oat milk. The cheese features a limited collection comprised of a Maker's Blend aged cheddar, natural aged cheddar, and natural sharp cheddar, with the latter two available as "wedges" and hand-cut slices. Each of those two were taste-tested by our reviewer, who noted how the selective grass-fed farming and high standards resulted in a "rich, hearty flavor" and "creamy, pleasing texture."