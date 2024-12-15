What It Means When You See 'Swamp Chicken' On A Menu In Florida

Each region of the United States has its own specialties that locals love and may leave out-of-towners scratching their heads. Residents of the Rocky Mountains dig into Rocky Mountain oysters; Southwestern residents enjoy rattlesnake. Alaskans nosh on reindeer and residents of the Upper Midwest enjoy lutefisk.

Advertisement

In Florida, that regional specialty is swamp chicken. In more common terms, it's known as alligator meat and you can find it on plenty of Sunshine State restaurant menus. The animal is an important symbol in Florida –- there are more than 1 million gators that live there, including renowned spots like the Everglades, the University of Florida's athletic teams are known as the Gators, and the school's football stadium is affectionately known as "The Swamp."

But Florida's beloved swamp chicken — which isn't chicken at all — is quite tasty to those who enjoy it, and it's a rite of passage for those who visit Florida. One of the most common offerings is gator bites — deep-fried, seasoned cubes of gator tail meat served with a dipping sauce — that's a perfect starting point for testing the gator dish waters.

Advertisement

Perhaps the most curious thing about this "swamp chicken" is that, to some people, it doesn't really taste like chicken at all. While gator meat is packed with protein, some have described it as tasting like chicken with a fishier flavor, hence its name. But to others, it doesn't really taste like anything, so this juicy, tender meat is said to take on the flavor of whatever it's seasoned with.