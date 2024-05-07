9 Underrated Meats For Burgers, Including A Wild-Game Chef's Signature Patty

Gone are the days when beef burgers ruled supreme. Now, you're likely to find all kinds of meat used to make delicious and unique patties. Common reasons for burger meats being underrated are their availability and the skill required to prepare them. Many overlooked meats are game meats, taken from wild animals hunted rather than farmed. Unless you're a hunter, you need to know someone who can source the meat, or live in an area where hunting is common. Even in these areas, hunting game meat can be restricted for sustainability reasons, meaning you may not be able to find it year-round. The good news is that, with the internet, there are ways of sourcing unusual meat varieties year-round.

The main issue is that most patties call for a mixture with a high-fat content. However, there are plenty of delicious meats people avoid because they're too lean to grind and grill. They often require additional fat or meat from another animal to keep them juicy and overcooking is also a potential issue because nobody wants a dry burger.

I also spoke with Sigvaldi Jóhannesson, also known as Chef Silli as the founder and chef of Silli Kokkur (or herring chef), to gain his expert insight about his choice for underrated meat. Below, we've covered some of the most underrated meats you can use for your next burger, along with their benefits, pitfalls to avoid, and the best ingredient combinations to highlight their delicious flavor.