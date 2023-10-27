What Is Ostrich Steak And What Does It Taste Like?

You can prepare ostrich steak much like you would beef steak. Cook it to your ideal level of doneness, although it's at its tastiest at medium-rare, and eating it well-done is discouraged as it tends to get very tough. Use the same visual cues you're familiar with to estimate if your ostrich meat is where you want it to be. For example, a medium-rare steak should be seared on the outside and red on the inside. But you can also use a meat thermometer to tell for sure, as 125 degrees Fahrenheit will indicate rare and 150 degrees Fahrenheit designates medium.

Unlike beef, however, the reduced amount of fat in these birds' meat means that your ostrich steaks won't shrink up during cooking, and you shouldn't have to drain any excess fat. Although this meat can be on the blander side, it effectively soaks up sauces and seasonings (like a coffee rub or sticky hoisin sauce), so you shouldn't have to let it marinate for long. But keep in mind that it will cook much quicker than a beef steak — about four minutes on each side on the grill or in a cast iron skillet.

Much like cow steak, ostrich meat pairs beautifully with salt, black pepper, butter, garlic, wine, and herbs, while its slightly gamey flavor means it works well with mushrooms, mustard, and greens. Because it cooks so similarly to beef, you can even cut up your ostrich steak and add it to tacos, salads, stir-fries, and pasta.