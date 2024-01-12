Seasoned Mayo Is Your Secret Weapon For Flavorful Lamb Burgers

If you're bored with beef, chicken, and turkey burgers, use lamb to make the patties for a flavorful upgrade to your weekly meal plan. Lamb is nearly as versatile as beef, and you should be able to find the ground meat at most grocery stores or butchers. It might be a bit more pricey compared to ground beef or turkey, but the higher grocery bill will pay off when you take a bite and relish in the gamey and earthy flavors. To cut through the richness of the lamb burgers, pair them with crunchy toppings and condiments like seasoned mayonnaise.

For guidance on these flavorful lamb burgers and seasoned mayo, check out the best lamb burger recipe created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye. For this recipe, Rye combines store-bought mayonnaise with lemon juice, garlic cloves, a pinch of paprika, and a blend of fresh dill, mint, and parsley for an herby and zesty finish on the burgers. For serving, she suggests keeping it traditional with fries or a green salad for a lighter meal. No matter what lamb burger recipe you follow, the addition of a seasoned mayo is the key to balanced and flavorful lamb burgers.