Seasoned Mayo Is Your Secret Weapon For Flavorful Lamb Burgers
If you're bored with beef, chicken, and turkey burgers, use lamb to make the patties for a flavorful upgrade to your weekly meal plan. Lamb is nearly as versatile as beef, and you should be able to find the ground meat at most grocery stores or butchers. It might be a bit more pricey compared to ground beef or turkey, but the higher grocery bill will pay off when you take a bite and relish in the gamey and earthy flavors. To cut through the richness of the lamb burgers, pair them with crunchy toppings and condiments like seasoned mayonnaise.
For guidance on these flavorful lamb burgers and seasoned mayo, check out the best lamb burger recipe created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye. For this recipe, Rye combines store-bought mayonnaise with lemon juice, garlic cloves, a pinch of paprika, and a blend of fresh dill, mint, and parsley for an herby and zesty finish on the burgers. For serving, she suggests keeping it traditional with fries or a green salad for a lighter meal. No matter what lamb burger recipe you follow, the addition of a seasoned mayo is the key to balanced and flavorful lamb burgers.
Elevate lamb burgers with seasoned mayonnaise
There are all sorts of mayonnaise-based sauces that you can dollop onto your lamb burgers. Lamb is a major player in Greek cuisine, so if you want to keep with the Mediterranean fare, make a tzatziki-style sauce. For this variation, combine mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, cucumber, lemon juice and zest, garlic, and fresh dill. Lean into the earthy flavors of the lamb with curry mayo made with mayonnaise, curry powder, and turmeric. Or to keep it simple, upgrade whatever mayo you have on hand with a squirt of sriracha, chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, or a dash of your favorite hot sauce for spice.
All of these sauces are delicious, but no burger is truly complete without a few toppings to add crunch and extra flavor. If you're following our Tasting Table recipe, Rye suggests sliced red onion and salad greens. For the greens, use spinach leaves, chopped romaine, butterhead lettuce, or napa cabbage for more crunch. Feta cheese pairs well with lamb, so sprinkle crumbled feta on top of the burger or go with sliced havarti. Other toppings that will pair well with the rich flavors of your lamb burger are sliced avocado, tomatoes, chopped olives, roasted red peppers, or pickled red onions.