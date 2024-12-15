The Simple Trick To Make Store-Bought Veggie Burgers Irresistibly Crispy

If you want a burger that's packed with protein and great taste that accommodates a vegetarian diet, then chances are you're already well-versed at making veggie burgers using a hearty black bean burger recipe among others. For those who prefer to go the store-bought route, choosing from a variety of the best plant-based burger brands is a convenient way to streamline your kitchen time and get to enjoying your burgers more quickly. When you've got the time and want to add flavor to your vegetarian burgers, there are plenty of easy options to amp up your store-bought patties with minimal effort. To get just the right crispy texture on your veggie burgers, the best method is to toss them in a coating of panko crumbs like Panko Flakes Japanese Style Breadcrumbs (available on Amazon) and fry them in vegetable oil.

Advertisement

If you know the difference between panko and regular bread crumbs, you can understand how useful this light and flaky coating would be on your favorite store-bought veggie burger. Unlike the sometimes soggy texture you get with breadcrumb-free patties, panko provides the crispiness you crave. What's more? There are plenty of ways to dress up your panko-fried veggie burger to complement the crispy texture even more.