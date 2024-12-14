Blast Vegetable Soup With Flavor Using One Simple Seasoning

The different varieties of soups — both warm and cold — ensure that you can always indulge in a satisfying slurp any time of year. Of the best soup recipes to choose from, there's simply nothing more comforting than a spoonful of rich vegetable soup. There are plenty of vegetarian soup recipes to enjoy with lots of options for creative seasonings, but if you want to make the most out of your vegetable soup, the simplest blend to choose is poultry seasoning.

This might sound off for seasoning a vegetable soup, but the basic composition of poultry seasoning lends itself to amplifying a wide variety of savory dishes, regardless of whether or not there's any actual poultry involved. To understand why poultry seasoning is the enhancement your soup needs, it's first worth knowing what's really in poultry seasoning. For those adhering to a vegetarian diet, you'll be pleased to know that poultry seasoning contains no animal products and, while it does well to flavor chicken and turkey, it can easily be added to a vegetable soup without risking the vegetarian integrity of your dish.

The savory and earthy herbs and spices in poultry seasoning typically include a mix of thyme, sage, rosemary, marjoram, black pepper, and nutmeg. Whereas some recipes might include other additions like paprika, a standard poultry seasoning blend such as McCormick Poultry Seasoning (available on Amazon) includes just those flavors, which makes an excellent boost to your soup.

