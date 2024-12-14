Blast Vegetable Soup With Flavor Using One Simple Seasoning
The different varieties of soups — both warm and cold — ensure that you can always indulge in a satisfying slurp any time of year. Of the best soup recipes to choose from, there's simply nothing more comforting than a spoonful of rich vegetable soup. There are plenty of vegetarian soup recipes to enjoy with lots of options for creative seasonings, but if you want to make the most out of your vegetable soup, the simplest blend to choose is poultry seasoning.
This might sound off for seasoning a vegetable soup, but the basic composition of poultry seasoning lends itself to amplifying a wide variety of savory dishes, regardless of whether or not there's any actual poultry involved. To understand why poultry seasoning is the enhancement your soup needs, it's first worth knowing what's really in poultry seasoning. For those adhering to a vegetarian diet, you'll be pleased to know that poultry seasoning contains no animal products and, while it does well to flavor chicken and turkey, it can easily be added to a vegetable soup without risking the vegetarian integrity of your dish.
The savory and earthy herbs and spices in poultry seasoning typically include a mix of thyme, sage, rosemary, marjoram, black pepper, and nutmeg. Whereas some recipes might include other additions like paprika, a standard poultry seasoning blend such as McCormick Poultry Seasoning (available on Amazon) includes just those flavors, which makes an excellent boost to your soup.
Adding poultry seasoning to your soup
It's incredibly easy to add poultry seasoning to your next pot of vegetable soup. Either assembling your own spice blend or grabbing your favorite from the store, you can supercharge a super springy vegetable soup recipe and more with a ton of flavor. Always remember to season and taste as you go. While you can add more seasonings when there isn't enough, it's much harder to remove them from a soup that's already simmering on the stovetop.
To include poultry seasonings in your soup, it's important to note the overall process of how you intend to cook everything. If you're doing a vegetarian slow cooker 15 bean soup recipe, for example, you'll want to add your seasonings at the beginning when putting all of your ingredients into the pot. For a roasted veggie and tomato lentil soup recipe, you'd add the seasonings to the vegetables prior to roasting. As long as you're mindful of the savory flavors you want to accentuate and keep everything cohesive and fresh, your vegetable soup will absolutely shine.