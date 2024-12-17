The Rule To Remember For The Juiciest Slow-Cooked Chicken

Slow cookers are some of the most underrated tools in the kitchen. The low-and-slow approach to cooking, combined with a hands-off, set-it-and-forget-it mentality makes meals a breeze. A slow cooker is ideal for making juicy chicken that pulls apart easily, which is perfect for all those shredded chicken recipes you want to whip up for dinner.

Out of all of our 12 tips for making chicken in your slow cooker, the most important one for getting the juiciest chicken possible is to maintain a high enough level of liquid so that the chicken is fully submerged for even and safe cooking. It's best to fill the slow cooker with liquid at least halfway or up to ¾ full, but be careful not to fill the chamber all the way to the lid as the liquid could bubble over out of the slow cooker. This could also cause the chicken to cook unevenly due to the chamber becoming overcrowded.

The steam created by the liquid inside the slow cooker, in tandem with the slow cooker's direct heat coming from the bottom of the vessel, helps to keep bacteria at bay and makes for a safe cooking process. In order to keep the steam and heat inside, you should never open your slow cooker lid when cooking. Once the steam escapes, it can take up to half an hour to rebuild all that lost heat and steam.

