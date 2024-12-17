The Rule To Remember For The Juiciest Slow-Cooked Chicken
Slow cookers are some of the most underrated tools in the kitchen. The low-and-slow approach to cooking, combined with a hands-off, set-it-and-forget-it mentality makes meals a breeze. A slow cooker is ideal for making juicy chicken that pulls apart easily, which is perfect for all those shredded chicken recipes you want to whip up for dinner.
Out of all of our 12 tips for making chicken in your slow cooker, the most important one for getting the juiciest chicken possible is to maintain a high enough level of liquid so that the chicken is fully submerged for even and safe cooking. It's best to fill the slow cooker with liquid at least halfway or up to ¾ full, but be careful not to fill the chamber all the way to the lid as the liquid could bubble over out of the slow cooker. This could also cause the chicken to cook unevenly due to the chamber becoming overcrowded.
The steam created by the liquid inside the slow cooker, in tandem with the slow cooker's direct heat coming from the bottom of the vessel, helps to keep bacteria at bay and makes for a safe cooking process. In order to keep the steam and heat inside, you should never open your slow cooker lid when cooking. Once the steam escapes, it can take up to half an hour to rebuild all that lost heat and steam.
Tips and tricks for using a slow cooker for the best results
In a case where you do want to reduce the liquid left in the slow cooker, you can take the lid off once the meat is fully cooked and turn the device up to high heat for 30 to 45 minutes at the end. This method of reducing towards the end of cooking leaves you with a thickened liquid for an even juicier serving of chicken. When making shredded chicken, you can add a few generous splashes to the shredded meat to rehydrate it before serving, and it's great to add a bit to any leftovers when storing as well.
A few other tips for using a slow cooker include making sure all items are thawed and defrosted, and preheating as many things as you can, including the slow cooker itself and any liquids you'll be adding. Starting with hot elements not only speeds up the entire cooking process, but makes the endeavor safer. You should be aware of another heat mistake you need to avoid with your slow cooker, as the key is low and slow. You may be cooking on too high of a temperature setting, as gradually increasing heat yields more tender proteins. Most importantly, remember to fully submerge your chicken, and keep these other tips in mind when making your favorite easy Crockpot chicken recipes for delicious dinners.