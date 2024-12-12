From classic kosher dill spears to pepperoncini, pickles are a staple ingredient we pile onto our cheeseburgers, serve alongside a grilled cheese sandwich, and toss into a feta-laden Greek salad. If they pair well with cheese in each of these iconic dishes, you know pickles will make the perfect accoutrement to help build your next cheese board. We interviewed Matthew Rose, partner of Fairfield and Greenwich Cheese Company, for his opinion on the absolute best type of cheese to pair with pickles.

He says, "For me, all cheeses make for good pairings with things that are pickled! But, if I had to name one specific style, I would have to say the washed-rind family of cheeses. Washed-rind cheeses tend to range from soft, gooey and runny, to semi-firm and tend to boast sweet and savory flavors such as brioche, custard, and ham making them an ideal candidate for crunchy and tangy pickles."

Also known as stinky cheeses, washed-rind cheeses have rinds that are colored a shade of orange, pink, or red, which may emit a pungent odor, but their complex and rich flavors will help you overlook their smell. The source of the coloring, smell, and flavor of these cheeses is due to the bacteria introduced when the cheeses are washed in brine. The smell of feet or barnyard animals transforms into umami-rich, salty, yeasty tasting notes, which pickles enhance with a sour complement.

