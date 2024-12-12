The Adorable Breakfast Hack For Christmas Tree Cinnamon Rolls
Nothing says festive season like an aromatic cinnamon roll. They are sweet, warming, and slightly spiced — and there's an adorable hack to make them even cuter for December. As we learned on TikTok, there's a quick way to make Christmas tree-shaped cinnamon rolls. Rather than stacking the pastries or arranging multiple to resemble a fir, this approach simply involves one roll of dough. You start by unraveling the coiled, uncooked dessert so it curls backward and forward in the bottom-heavy shape of a Christmas tree. When preparing the individual rolls, angle the end of the dough down like a tiny stump, and voila — put them in the oven. The rolls will emerge as perfectly golden cinnamon trees, ready and waiting for decoration.
The key to this hack is remembering to buy dough, not premade buns that will just crumble like biscuits when unraveled. Pillsbury sells refrigerated canned pastry dough and gets repeat recommendations as a great choice for this recipe. Alternatively, why not make your own? Most homemade cinnamon roll recipes are relatively straightforward to follow. But keep in mind that recipes for this dish do have a few sensitive spots; things can easily go wrong if you aren't careful. The mistakes you may be making with cinnamon rolls could be anything from a lack of oven space to weak flour or using canned icing. But do your research, and once you nail it, you'll be excited to showcase your festive skills each year.
How to decorate your cinnamon roll tree
Decorating is always the best part, isn't it? Once the rolls have cooled, you have full rein to glitz them up into impressive centerpieces. The most essential topping is icing; green creates the perfect final touch for a Christmas tree-esque dessert. Or, for the more abstract thinkers, a bold red coating sticks to the festive theme, and white is a classic option. Lay a thick blanket across the pastry or drizzle it to imitate tinsel — there's lots of room for creativity. Finish with the "baubles" and "lights," or in other words, dashing sprinkles and carefully spacing cherries or splashes of jam. Some bakers add extra adornments, like sugary stars, or invest in the presentation, serving the tree surrounded by candy canes or scattered spices.
Clever decorating isn't just one of the best ways to upgrade store-bought cinnamon rolls; it definitely works as well with the ones you prepare at home. There's fun to be had in the process too. For those with children to entertain, personalizing Christmas cinnamon trees is a fun twist on the usual festive baking activities. In fact, even the adults can get behind this recipe. How about pairing it with some of the best holiday cocktails so you can celebrate the season the right way?