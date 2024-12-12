The Adorable Breakfast Hack For Christmas Tree Cinnamon Rolls

Nothing says festive season like an aromatic cinnamon roll. They are sweet, warming, and slightly spiced — and there's an adorable hack to make them even cuter for December. As we learned on TikTok, there's a quick way to make Christmas tree-shaped cinnamon rolls. Rather than stacking the pastries or arranging multiple to resemble a fir, this approach simply involves one roll of dough. You start by unraveling the coiled, uncooked dessert so it curls backward and forward in the bottom-heavy shape of a Christmas tree. When preparing the individual rolls, angle the end of the dough down like a tiny stump, and voila — put them in the oven. The rolls will emerge as perfectly golden cinnamon trees, ready and waiting for decoration.

Advertisement

The key to this hack is remembering to buy dough, not premade buns that will just crumble like biscuits when unraveled. Pillsbury sells refrigerated canned pastry dough and gets repeat recommendations as a great choice for this recipe. Alternatively, why not make your own? Most homemade cinnamon roll recipes are relatively straightforward to follow. But keep in mind that recipes for this dish do have a few sensitive spots; things can easily go wrong if you aren't careful. The mistakes you may be making with cinnamon rolls could be anything from a lack of oven space to weak flour or using canned icing. But do your research, and once you nail it, you'll be excited to showcase your festive skills each year.

Advertisement