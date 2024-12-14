The Worst Cinnamon Whiskey Brand To Buy At The Liquor Store

Even if you're not a whiskey connoisseur, the odds are good that you've downed a couple of shots of Fireball with your friends before. As the most popular cinnamon "whiskey" brand (it actually isn't a whiskey at all), Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is what most people have in mind when it comes to this class of drinks. But there are actually loads of major distilleries that have cashed in on the hot cinnamon flavor as well. Take Jack Daniel's and Jim Beam as examples — both are in the race with their own Fireball-like offerings. Though if you're on the market for a proper bottle of cinnamon whiskey, there's one brand you shouldn't bother trying at all: Sinfire.

We have good reasons: in an extensive blind taste test of 13 different brands, the Sinfire Cinnamon Whisky from Oregon's Hood River Distillers fell the flattest. Rather than having an inviting cinnamon aroma, Sinfire's nose was sharp and pungent right off the bat. In fact, our tester couldn't find a trace of cinnamon smell at all — the bottling was nearly pure alcohol on the nose — "I'd compare [it] to Everclear", wrote our tester.

Fortunately, the cinnamon flavor does come through when sipped, but it's accompanied by an off-putting bitterness that overstays its welcome. Chilling the spirit helps a bit, but not so much that it overturns our verdict that Sinfire is a tough drink to pick up. There are far better options out there to warm you up at its price point.

