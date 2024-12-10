Make Your Waffles Dairy-Free With One Simple Ingredient Swap

Waffles rank among the most popular breakfast foods in the U.S., and it's pretty easy to see why. Cheap and easy to prepare, as well as being infinitely customizable, they're perfect for busy mornings or lazy weekend brunches. For people who are lactose intolerant or are following a dairy-free diet, however, waffles can be a bit of a "problem food." Milk is a very common ingredient in traditional waffle batter. Other than enriching the flavor, it helps moisturize and soften up the waffle, so simply skipping it isn't a (good) option for the best-tasting waffles possible. Fortunately, there's a fix for this: Simply swap out dairy milk for coconut milk.

Making the swap is straightforward: Just use the same amount of plant-based milk as the dairy milk called for in your recipe, mix it into the batter, and whisk until smooth. Cook up the batter in your waffle maker and, in a couple of minutes, you'll have a dairy-free waffle that's just as delicious as the classic.

We recommend unsweetened coconut milk, such as 365 Whole Foods Organic Unsweet Original Coconut Milk — it adds just the right amount of moisture and subtle sweetness to the batter. While canned full-fat coconut milk like Aroy-D Original Coconut Milk is certainly an option, beware that it'll add a very intense coconut flavor and a super-silken texture to your waffles. Not great if you want a classically flavored breakfast, but if a more tropical twist is what you're after, it'd be perfect.

