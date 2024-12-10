Make Your Waffles Dairy-Free With One Simple Ingredient Swap
Waffles rank among the most popular breakfast foods in the U.S., and it's pretty easy to see why. Cheap and easy to prepare, as well as being infinitely customizable, they're perfect for busy mornings or lazy weekend brunches. For people who are lactose intolerant or are following a dairy-free diet, however, waffles can be a bit of a "problem food." Milk is a very common ingredient in traditional waffle batter. Other than enriching the flavor, it helps moisturize and soften up the waffle, so simply skipping it isn't a (good) option for the best-tasting waffles possible. Fortunately, there's a fix for this: Simply swap out dairy milk for coconut milk.
Making the swap is straightforward: Just use the same amount of plant-based milk as the dairy milk called for in your recipe, mix it into the batter, and whisk until smooth. Cook up the batter in your waffle maker and, in a couple of minutes, you'll have a dairy-free waffle that's just as delicious as the classic.
We recommend unsweetened coconut milk, such as 365 Whole Foods Organic Unsweet Original Coconut Milk — it adds just the right amount of moisture and subtle sweetness to the batter. While canned full-fat coconut milk like Aroy-D Original Coconut Milk is certainly an option, beware that it'll add a very intense coconut flavor and a super-silken texture to your waffles. Not great if you want a classically flavored breakfast, but if a more tropical twist is what you're after, it'd be perfect.
The best non-dairy milks for your waffles
Other kinds of plant milks will work just as well. For the most versatile results, however, stick to unsweetened versions of your chosen milk. That way, the milk will merely complement the buttery waffles and the toppings rather than hogging the spotlight. Unsweetened almond milk, such as Califia Farms Unsweetened Almond Milk, has become a favorite among enthusiasts for that reason — its subtle nuttiness adds a nice undertone while its neutral-enough profile can give you waffles that'll complement just about any kind of topping.
Oat milk, on the other hand, can bring a naturally sweet but gentle flavor that won't overwhelm your taste buds, making it perfect if you just want a batch of waffles that taste rich like the classic – give Oatsome Organic Oat Milk a shot. And lastly, if you want a maximum, sponge-soft texture for your waffles, soy milk is a great option. Take our vegan flax waffle recipe as an example. We chose soy milk (Silk Shelf-Stable Organic Soy Milk) as our dairy alternative and the result was excellent.
With so many delicious dairy-free options available, there's no longer a reason to miss out on everyone's favorite breakfast treat. Treat yourself to a cool waffle topped with fresh fruits and syrup, or — if you're up to it – savory leftovers like ham or turkey. The dairy can't hold you back.