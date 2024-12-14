12 Ingredients To Upgrade Your Gumbo

Gumbo is one of those comfort foods that hits all the right notes. Both meat and seafood-heavy gumbos have a savory complexity to them, with a variety of textures and a slew of seasonings that keep things interesting well past the first few bites. And if you've made this recipe at home before, then you know that making a proper gumbo involves some steps that you absolutely can't skip — that "holy trinity" base of celery, onions, and bell peppers, for example, can't be ignored. But just because there are some ingredients that you absolutely have to include in your gumbo doesn't mean those are the only ingredients you should incorporate into your recipe.

By thinking creatively — or just by reading through this list — you can give your gumbo a non-traditional spin that makes one of your favorite dishes even more interesting than it already is. Of course, we understand if you like to stick to tradition. After all, why mess with a good thing, especially when it comes to a dish as delicious as gumbo? But for those who feel adventurous, creative, or just bored with the same old recipe they follow every time, this list of ingredients can help you upgrade your gumbo into something seriously special.