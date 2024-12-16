The Best Starbucks Menu Item For Vegan Foodies

Although the world of vegan menu items is expanding rapidly, eating plant-based on the go can still be a challenge. It's all too common to walk into a coffee shop hoping for the best, only to find the place doesn't have vegan options or only offers foods that seem vegan but aren't. Luckily, Starbucks isn't one of them. Though it's still far from being a vegan hub, the most popular coffee shop in the United States offers 13 vegan-friendly food items that you can snack on. Tasting Table's Brianne Nemiroff reviewed them all and found the best: whole grain oatmeal.

At first glance, this pick might seem strange, since oatmeal has a reputation for being bland or too basic. But Starbucks' approach to it is to treat the oats like a blank canvas — you get to choose the toppings, the sweeteners, and the milk. It's therefore possible to get the oatmeal in a completely vegan version, making it a satisfying plant-based breakfast. So, let's talk toppings. You can upgrade Starbucks' oatmeal with fruity inclusions such as dried and fresh fruit or opt for a mixture of nuts. For the sweeteners, you can go for agave syrup, brown sugar, Starbucks' classic syrup, or even artificial sweeteners like Stevia and Splenda. With all these options at your disposal, there's really no worry that your Starbies oatmeal will turn out bland.

