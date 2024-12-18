Should Chocolate Cocktails Be Shaken Or Stirred?

Chocolate isn't just the world's favorite dessert ingredient, but an increasingly popular mixer or infusion for cocktails. To that effect, we've come up with 30 chocolate cocktails you need to try. With such a diverse list of chocolate cocktails comes the question of execution. If you're wondering whether chocolate cocktails should be shaken or stirred, the answer is: It depends! Tasting Table interviewed expert mixologist Lynnette Marrero, a participant in New York Bartender Week, who gives insight on which choc-tails should be shaken and which should be stirred.

"It depends on the form you are using," she says. "If using a cream based liqueur you would shake or build the cocktail to incorporate. Also shake when the cocktail includes cream, milk, or egg white for proper aeration and emulsification." Aeration refers to the air bubbles introduced during agitation that impart a foamy top and frothy volume to a milk or cream-based cocktail. Emulsification, or thorough mixing, is also important for dairy-based cocktails because you want an even distribution of milk and no separation for the creamiest consistency. Of course, we also think that a cocktail shaker is a must when making a chocolate martini so that the heavy chocolate sauce doesn't stick to the bottom of a martini glass. If you don't own a shaker, this may be your sign to invest in something like this stainless steel bar set that comes with measuring cup, stirrer, and shaker.

Marrero then discusses the cocktails that would benefit from stirring, saying, "If I am using a cacao nib infused spirit or liqueur with spirit-forward cocktails like chocolate-infused Manhattans or Old Fashioneds I stir to maintain clarity and texture."