The Fruity Cocktail That Pairs Perfectly With Coconut Shrimp

Crunchy and slightly sweet, coconut shrimp seems inherently tropical when you consider the combination of shellfish and coconut. There's no definitive answer as to exactly where coconut shrimp originated, but the ingredients seamlessly pair well with other tropical-inspired cocktails and dishes, which is why you might find it on the menu at tiki bars and Asian eateries across the country. Which cocktail is the best pairing for your next batch of coconut shrimp though? To find out, we asked Lynnette Marrero, a mixologist who was honored at the 2024 New York Bartender Week.

"A Mai Tai balances the sweetness of coconut and shrimp with its nutty orgeat and tropical brightness," Marrero explains. You can probably find both Mai Tais and coconut shrimp on the same menu at many bars and restaurants, so the pairing makes sense. A Mai Tai mixes rum, a rich spirit, with ingredients like lime juice and orange liqueur, so you might think it's too sweet. However, the sweetness is controlled by the citrus flavors to wash down each bite of coconut shrimp. The coconut gives the dish a touch of sweetness, but the shellfish itself and a tangy dipping sauce balance the flavors here too. With this combination, you can taste the essence of the tropics no matter where you reside.