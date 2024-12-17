The Fruity Cocktail That Pairs Perfectly With Coconut Shrimp
Crunchy and slightly sweet, coconut shrimp seems inherently tropical when you consider the combination of shellfish and coconut. There's no definitive answer as to exactly where coconut shrimp originated, but the ingredients seamlessly pair well with other tropical-inspired cocktails and dishes, which is why you might find it on the menu at tiki bars and Asian eateries across the country. Which cocktail is the best pairing for your next batch of coconut shrimp though? To find out, we asked Lynnette Marrero, a mixologist who was honored at the 2024 New York Bartender Week.
"A Mai Tai balances the sweetness of coconut and shrimp with its nutty orgeat and tropical brightness," Marrero explains. You can probably find both Mai Tais and coconut shrimp on the same menu at many bars and restaurants, so the pairing makes sense. A Mai Tai mixes rum, a rich spirit, with ingredients like lime juice and orange liqueur, so you might think it's too sweet. However, the sweetness is controlled by the citrus flavors to wash down each bite of coconut shrimp. The coconut gives the dish a touch of sweetness, but the shellfish itself and a tangy dipping sauce balance the flavors here too. With this combination, you can taste the essence of the tropics no matter where you reside.
Mai Tai and coconut shrimp recipe recommendations and pairings
When you can't make it to the right restaurant to order a Mai Tai and coconut shrimp, it's not much of a daunting task to pull off at home. Skip the frozen coconut shrimp from the grocery store and make our pan-fried coconut shrimp recipe that'll be ready in just 20 minutes. Or skip the pan and try our easy air fryer coconut shrimp recipe instead. For the cocktail component, we also have you covered with our citrusy Mai Tai recipe, which only requires five ingredients from your kitchen or home bar.
To pull off a complete meal or get the festivities fueled at your next tiki party, you might want other dishes that pair well with the coconut shrimp and the cocktail pairing from Lynette Marrero. First, consider a sweet chili sauce to serve with the coconut shrimp for some sweet heat. Our light and fresh spring rolls or crab cake sliders are options to keep the foods handheld for a casual appetizer party. Or pair it with fried rice, coconut rice, or vegetable stir fry for a complete meal — just don't forget the Mai Tais.