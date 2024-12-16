The Absolute Best Liqueurs For Chocolate Martinis

If you're in search of a festive, decadent cocktail for holiday entertaining and wintertime cozying-up, look no further than Elizabeth Taylor's favorite tipple, the chocolate martini. It seamlessly combines some grown-up boozy fun with the childhood nostalgia of a sweet treat. Of course, you don't want to veer so far into sweet territory that you end up with something too cloying. A good chocolate martini is about balance and textures, which often comes down to using the right chocolate liqueur.

There are several popular chocolate liqueur options out there, so we looked to an expert for help navigating them. According to Lynnette Marrero, a renowned mixologist recently honored as part of the inaugural New York Bartender Week, you can either lean into fuller, creamier mouthfeels and flavor options or you can focus on a more straightforward delivery of chocolate flavor. "If I want something rich and creamy, I like to use Mozart Chocolate Liqueur," Marrero says. "They have chocolate, white chocolate, [and] dark chocolate."

Mozart's liqueurs are crafted in Austria from a base of cocoa, vanilla, and sugar beet, which serves as both a natural sweetener and a distillate for the alcohol. Then, depending on the flavor, add-ins like chocolate, cocoa butter-spiked cream, and caramel boost the liqueur's full, velvety consistency. This will give your martinis a luxurious melted milkshake effect, and other varieties from Mozart offer the opportunity to play with flavors, like strawberry, coffee, coconut, and pumpkin spice.

