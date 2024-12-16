The Best Bourbon To Make An Old Fashioned On A Budget
From hangover cure to swanky drink order, the old fashioned cocktail has had a lot of transformations over its centuries-long lifespan. In fact, the name is said to stem from the fact that the bourbon-based drink was influenced by so many bar-specific tweaks and changes over the years, that frustrated patrons began asking for the "old fashioned" version of the drink, and the name eventually stuck. A classic old fashioned includes a combination of sugar or simple syrup, bitters, whiskey, and that iconic garnish: an orange peel and maraschino cherry combo.
We spoke to Anton Kinloch, who works as a bartender at Lone Wolf and recently participated in New York Bartender Week, to learn more about his pick for budget-friendly bourbon to work into an old fashioned. Kinloch says that the great thing about bourbon is you can find all sorts of affordable options that don't compromise on quality.
"I've found that Elijah Craig Small Batch is a solid product to use [and] is a great entry-level bourbon for those who aren't used to bourbon," he says. "Clocking in at 47% this whiskey is made up [of] a high corn content (78% corn, 10% rye and 12% malted barley)." What makes Elijah Craig a great beginner bourbon? The corn content. Whiskeys that boast a higher corn content tend to give you a smoother mouth-feel and better finish.
What Makes Elijah Craig Small Batch Special
While some people believe cocktails are an opportunity to mask lackluster spirits behind other components, we believe your drink is only as strong as your ingredients. At a little over $30 per 750 ml bottle, Elijah Craig is priced well under many more notable brands but still offers award-winning whiskey to help elevate your old fashioneds without breaking the bank. We did a little back-of-the-bar-napkin math and figured out that you should be able to get about 12 to 16 ciocktails out of one 750 ml bottle of Elijah Craig Small Batch bourbon whiskey.
Elijah Craig Small Batch bourbon whiskey is the signature bourbon of the Elijah Craig company and has racked up a handful of awards over the years including Best Small Batch and Double Gold in both the TAG Global Spirits Awards and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. This bourbon is said to have sweet, honey, and wild flower notes that, when combined with dry oak flavors, produce a nice, pronounced finish. This is just a lot of fancy, bar talk to say the sweet and subtle flavor profile of Elijah Craig will help you crack the code to a perfect old fashioned.