The Best Bourbon To Make An Old Fashioned On A Budget

From hangover cure to swanky drink order, the old fashioned cocktail has had a lot of transformations over its centuries-long lifespan. In fact, the name is said to stem from the fact that the bourbon-based drink was influenced by so many bar-specific tweaks and changes over the years, that frustrated patrons began asking for the "old fashioned" version of the drink, and the name eventually stuck. A classic old fashioned includes a combination of sugar or simple syrup, bitters, whiskey, and that iconic garnish: an orange peel and maraschino cherry combo.

We spoke to Anton Kinloch, who works as a bartender at Lone Wolf and recently participated in New York Bartender Week, to learn more about his pick for budget-friendly bourbon to work into an old fashioned. Kinloch says that the great thing about bourbon is you can find all sorts of affordable options that don't compromise on quality.

"I've found that Elijah Craig Small Batch is a solid product to use [and] is a great entry-level bourbon for those who aren't used to bourbon," he says. "Clocking in at 47% this whiskey is made up [of] a high corn content (78% corn, 10% rye and 12% malted barley)." What makes Elijah Craig a great beginner bourbon? The corn content. Whiskeys that boast a higher corn content tend to give you a smoother mouth-feel and better finish.

