The Boozy Eggnog Brand You Should Definitely Avoid

Eggnog is a seasonal tradition, and when it comes to the liquor-infused kind, expectations are high. You're looking for smooth sips of creamy indulgence that taste like the holidays in a glass, right? Well, cue the record scratch — because we ranked 11 different eggnog brands and not all hit the mark. Case in point: Old New England Classic, which took a nosedive to the bottom of our list at number 11. That's right — number 11 out of 11.

This eggnog brand has two other flavors — Cinnamon Spiced, and Pumpkin Spiced — but not even the most festive spices could save it. Our taste tester found the classic flavor overpowering, with the alcohol burn dominating the experience. While there are hints of vanilla and a prominent eggy taste that could have been promising, the elements fail to blend together harmoniously. The texture? Creamy at first, but the watery aftertaste is a letdown. Instead of a thick, luxurious finish, you're left wishing for something more indulgent.

Customer reviews echo the same sentiment: Disappointment, regret, and a collective "why did I do this to myself?" With so many better options on the market, there's no reason to let Old New England Classic Eggnog ruin your holiday cheer.

