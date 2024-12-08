The Boozy Eggnog Brand You Should Definitely Avoid
Eggnog is a seasonal tradition, and when it comes to the liquor-infused kind, expectations are high. You're looking for smooth sips of creamy indulgence that taste like the holidays in a glass, right? Well, cue the record scratch — because we ranked 11 different eggnog brands and not all hit the mark. Case in point: Old New England Classic, which took a nosedive to the bottom of our list at number 11. That's right — number 11 out of 11.
This eggnog brand has two other flavors — Cinnamon Spiced, and Pumpkin Spiced — but not even the most festive spices could save it. Our taste tester found the classic flavor overpowering, with the alcohol burn dominating the experience. While there are hints of vanilla and a prominent eggy taste that could have been promising, the elements fail to blend together harmoniously. The texture? Creamy at first, but the watery aftertaste is a letdown. Instead of a thick, luxurious finish, you're left wishing for something more indulgent.
Customer reviews echo the same sentiment: Disappointment, regret, and a collective "why did I do this to myself?" With so many better options on the market, there's no reason to let Old New England Classic Eggnog ruin your holiday cheer.
How to choose eggnogs that actually deliver
Now let's get one thing straight: Great spiked eggnogs aren't just about the alcohol content — they're about balance. The best bottles deliver velvety, rich textures, just the right amount of sweetness, and a spiced profile that feels more like mistletoe magic than holiday hangover. The standouts in our ranking got it right.
Evan Williams Original Southern Egg Nog came in first place. This brand uses real dairy cream, a good mix of quality spirits, and nutmeg that made every sip feel like you're devouring crème brûlée or bourbon bread pudding. Our reviewer described it as having the nostalgic feel of homemade eggnog. At our number two spot, Yule Nog Paul Masson, a brandy-based eggnog impressed with flavors of oak spice and sweet vanilla.
No matter the brand you choose, be sure to check the label for ingredients you can pronounce (whole milk, eggs, and nutmeg are good signs). Eggs provide proteins and fats that work together to trap air when you mix them, giving the drink its signature smooth feel. If you opt for non-dairy based eggnog, it may not be as creamy. And while alcohols like bourbon and rum enhance the taste, they also help preserve the drink. Avoid anything with a laundry list of artificial flavorings because the best eggnogs rely on high-quality ingredients. It's also worth looking over our pro tips for elevating your eggnog during the holidays, particularly if you're intending on mixing the drink.