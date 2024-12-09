Why You Should Massage Your Brussels Sprouts Before Tossing Them In A Salad

While you don't lay your sprouts down on a massage table and give them a good rub (although that does make for a highly amusing mental picture), you do shred them to break the leaves apart and pop them in a bowl with 1 teaspoon of salt per 200g of sprouts. Your next step is to start rubbing them with the salt, squeezing them as you do, for about two minutes. Then you throw the leaves into a colander, pressing them to drain out the water that has been released by the salt massage. The salt rub also tenderizes your Brussels sprouts.

Advertisement

There is actually quite interesting science behind salt's effect on certain water-filled veggies like Brussels sprouts, aubergines, tomatoes, mushrooms, tomatoes, and even cucumbers. Adding salt to the surface results in a higher ion concentration at the top, and water will naturally travel to those areas to restore balance. This is called osmosis.

Once you've drained your Brussels sprouts, give them a good rinse to get rid of excess salt. Your sprouts are now ready for action. You can toss them into a salad to bring a sweet and slightly crunchy texture to your salad; or mix them half-and-half with raw and shredded, but un-massaged, sprouts for a lovely mixed texture and flavor.

Other ways to prep your Brussels sprouts are to boil them, steam them, or better yet, roast them with some olive oil, lemon juice, and Parmesan cheese, or even balsamic vinegar.

Advertisement